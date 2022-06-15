Bitature considers appealing court decision on sale of properties

Businessman Patrick Bitature has indicated that he is considering appealing against the High Court’s ruling that okayed the auctioning of his properties.

Through his lawyers of Muwema and Company Advocates, Bitature said he was studying the court ruling issued on Wednesday, 15 June 2022.

“We are studying the judgement and considering the possibility of appealing,” lead lawyer Fred Muwema told journalists after the ruling.

The Commercial Division of the High Court has thrown out an application in which Simba Properties Investment Co. Ltd and Simba Telecom Ltd, both owned by Bitature had sought to stop the advertisement and auctioning of his four prime properties in the ongoing loan saga with Vantage Mezzanine Fund, a South African entity.

In his ruling delivered on June 15, 2022, Justice Stephen Mubiru, argued that it was unfortunate that Simba Properties sued Counsel Robert Kirunda, Counsel Noah Shamah Wasige of Kirunda and Wasige Advocates and Bailiff Festus Katerega of Quick Way Auctioneers and Court Bailiff in their individual capacity, yet they were representing a known entity (Vantage) when they advertised their properties for auctioning in the newspapers.

The intended advertisement was to cause the sale of the above mentioned properties owned by businessman Bitature, in a bid to recover USD32,064,075 (about Shs117b) that Vantage is demanding as a being an overdue debt following a loan deal gone bad.