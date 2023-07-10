Bitter fight erupts over industrial parks’ deals

On September 9, 2014, a key meeting between President Museveni and Canadian investors got underway at State Lodge Nakasero.

Present were Mr Nurdin Dinu Samji, the chairman AKSA Group (Canada); his Uganda project consultant Salim Janmohamed; and Ms Sarah Kaggwa, the honorary consul of Canada in Uganda.

On the Ugandan side were then State Minister for Investment, Dr Gabriel Aridru, the then Ugandan Ambassador to Italy Mumtaz Kassam and Rev Can Aaron Mwesigye, then senior presidential advisor on investment.

The Canadian team had come to make their case, and by extension register their disbelief and dissatisfaction, that the deal to upgrade Entebbe International Airport which the President had given them during a May 13, 2013 meeting had questionably been awarded to a Chinese firm.

AKSA Group was to implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Entebbe airport redevelopment that the Canadian Commercial Corporation, Canada’s government-to-government contracting agency, signed with Uganda’s Works and Transport ministry in 2011.

After two years of fruitless engagements, including a high-profile meeting between the Canadian High Commissioner and Works officials, the ministry sprang with a surprise to hand the deal over to China Communication Construction Company (CCCC).

Kampala provided neither an explanation nor a feedback to the Canadians who had metbrick walls through Uganda’s bureaucracies, despite their MoU being valid at the time Uganda signed up the Chinese.

The revelations appeared to take President Museveni by surprise, prompting him to adjourn the meeting by half-an-hour. Reason? He needed to get to the bottom of the claims and why his assignees had not briefed him.





A presidential aide worked the phones and within the 30 minutes, officials who were tasked to implement the MoU with the Canadians surfaced at State Lodge Nakasero to face a tough-questioning Museveni.

They included then State Minister for Transport, Mr Stephen Chebrot, then Works junior minister, Mr John Byabagambi, then Attorney General Peter Nyombi and Mr Keith Muhakanizi (RIP), who at the time was the deputy permanent secretary/secretary to Treasury.

Muhakanizi later became the substantive Finance ministry PS and died in April when serving in same capacity in the Office of the Prime Minister.

When the meeting reconvened, the President, according to State House sources, questioned the technocrats and political supervisors why the MoU with the Canadians had taken more than two years to implement and why he had not been appraised of the delay.

He also demanded to know why and how the deal when to the Chinese and why Ugandan bureaucrats were causing “grief” to the Canadian by making them travel repeatedly to Uganda without tying deal.

In response, minister Chebrot said CCCC offered a better deal, with Muhakanizi detailing that the Chinese company offered a project financing deal at 2% interest payable over 20 years with a five-year grace period.

AKSA Group’s Janmohamed interjected, submitting that they would have negotiated had they been made aware of Uganda’s demands. It was a postmortem conversation at this point.

Mr Chebrot offered that his substantive minister, Mr Abraham Byandala, had signed a second MoU with the Chinese in September 2013 without his knowledge, which is why he discontinued communication with the Canadians.



Following the accounts, which showed before his guests conflicting interests and decisions within his administration, President Museveni took responsibility on behalf of the ministers and apologised, and proposed to fly to apologise again in person to the Canadian government.

On that basis, he requested for arrangements to be made during his trip to New York the September of that year for the United Nations General Assembly, so that he could cross north to Canada on either September 27 or 28, and Consul Sarah was tasked to relay the request to the Canadian High Commissioner in Nairobi, Kenya, for onward transmission to Ottawa.



In the meantime, the President then advised that AKSA Group and Canadian Commercial Corporation be compensated with offers to develop an industrial and business park in the western Kasese District, a regional airport there and Arua as well as roads elsewhere, leaving the Canadians with a sigh of relief at the end of the three-hour meeting.

Subsequently, the government through the Ministry of Finance signed a new MoU in Jan 2019and, working with Ms Evelyn Anite, the State minister for Investment, and Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), which she supervises, AKSA Group developed a feasibility study, undertook an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), and prepared a master plan for the Kasese Industrial and Business Park.

The Canadians have also prepared engineering designs, a commercial contract, providing a financing term sheet (terms and conditions on which investors are prepared to bankroll the Kasese project) and sourcing the actual finances.

The cost of all these investments, according to AKSA, grosses $8 million (Shs29.6b).

Now a conflict which mirrors the 2013 debacle of Entebbe airport deal being taken away from them has erupted, with minister Anite, who spent years corresponding with AKSA, making an abrupt U-turn.

She wants that Lagan Group, which is already behind-the-schedule on developing Namanve Industrial Park outside Kampala, to take the deal to develop Kasese Industrial and Business Park, sparking a protest from the Canadians.

“I am very disappointed, because AKSA Group and the team have spent a lot of time and resources on Kasese Industrial Park,” the group Chairman Samji, who has been involved in past business prospecting, said when reached over this story.

This emerging controversy, he noted, “does not give a good image of Uganda to foreign investors world-wide and I believe the delay in implementation of the [Kasese] project is likely to increase the project cost due to inflation”.

“It is our prayer as AKSA that a formal commercial contract be negotiated and signed immediately, so that the project can move forward without further delay for the good of the Kasese region and country. More so, AKSA is ready for ground-breaking within 4-6 months,” he noted in a written response.

Minister Anite in an interview for this story last month said the proposal to have Lagan Group take over development of Kasese Industrial and Business Park was a presidential directive.

According to her, none of the two companies have a signed binding contract with the government to undertake the construction of Kasese Industrial Park, insisting the MoU the government signed with AKSA Group was non-binding.

“Signing a binding contract with any organisation is a long process. The approvals are supposed to go through Cabinet and Parliament. As we talk right now, none of the two companies have gone through Cabinet or Parliament,” she said, without clarifying why she has not processed contracts yet she attends Cabinet meeting.

When asked why she participated in clearing AKSA Group to undertake the development of Kasese Industrial Park before making a U-turn, the minister said that no one is above the President.

“I met the AKSA team, but when the President directs, we cannot challenge him. He is the President, and his high position cannot be contested. We need to obey,” she said.

Our investigations, however, show that what the minister is retailing as a presidential directive is instead a request the President made for “guidance” regarding projects undertaken by “Lagan Group of Belfast, Ireland”.

In the July 9 letter to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Mr Museveni noted that he had received two letters from Ms Dorah Kuteesa and a one Bemanya on October 20 and 21, 2021, respectively, inquiring from him when works to be done by Lagan Group and to be funded by the British government, would start.

The projects included Namanve and Kasese industrial parks and Lopei dam and irrigation and water scheme in Hoima City.

“Those are good projects,” he wrote, “What is then the problem? Why is there little or no progress? Could it debt-level problem? If that is the case, phase out the projects so that some are done later.”

We were unable to speak to premier Nabbanja for this article despite repeated attempts, and it remains unclear what feedback she provided to the appointing authority.

Below her, however, conflict has brewed. The office of the Solicitor General has twice, and this year alone, withheld approved of renewed requests by minister Anite to have Lagan Group cleared for Kasese deal yet works at Namanve Industrial Park, which is in their hands, is incomplete.

The minister also wanted Lagan Group to take over development of Kisoro Industrial and Business Park in south-western Uganda, for which the government had already signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a British company, BMH.

We were unable to reach BMH on how they are handling their case.

Details of the January 9, 2019 government MoU show that AKSA was to engineer, build, and finance the industrial park in Kasese.

It authorised the firm to conduct a feasibility study, identify finances for construction, and provide the concept design --- subject to approval by the Ministry of Finance and UIA.

In addition, AKSA Group was to obtain the construction permits and bring the government of Canada agencies on board to execute the project. In the subsequent meeting, officials from AKSA informed UIA that it was working with Canada’s government-to-government contracting agency, Commercial Corporation (CCC), on behalf of the Canadian government to finance the project.

On November 25, 2020, the company handed its feasibility study report for the Kasese project to Finance ministry which approved it through UIA while the environmental watchdog, National Environment Management Authority (Nema), approved the Environment and Social Impact Assessment permit..

Two days earlier, on November 23, 2020, minister Anite had written to Mr Don Olsen, the director of Business Development and Sales at CCC, asking them to hand in a formal contract for their (government) review for final execution.

“We are writing to inform you that we have received the KIBP feasibility study report and the government of Uganda is now ready to move forward on a government-to-government contracting basis with the government of Canada for the construction of Kasese Industrial Park,” she noted.

The contract was due for signing on December 8, 2020.

However, delays by weeks led to end of year during which Covid-19 pandemic struck, paralysing the world for nearly two years, with the global skies shut and populations marooned under state-enforced lockdowns worldwide.

Progression of the Uganda government engagement with AKSA Group stymied.

When the world began opening, thanks to ramped up inoculations and declining Covid infections and deaths, minister Anite, upon request by the Canadians, agreed to a March 28, 2022, in Kampala to resume development of Kasese Industrial Park.

AKSA Group was also handed over a copy of the title of the 216-acre land in Kasese for development into an industrial park, a ready to plug-in site with required infrastructure for investors to establish factories and other businesses.

However, before the two entities could sign off a final contract to kick-start the construction of the park, Ms Anite made a U-turn for the project to go to Lagan Group.

In a meeting in January, this year, the Solicitor General’s office told minister Anite and the UIA team that the proposal they had broached was problematic and “circumvented” due process. The minister and the government investment authority that she supervises were not done yet.

On February 13 and, again on February 21, the parties requested clearance of a draft MoU with M/S Lagan Group Ltd and M/S Abubaker Technical Services and General Supplies Limited (Lagan) for, inter alia, the conduct of feasibility studies to construct critical infrastructure for industrial and business parks in Kisoro and Kasese districts.

They further sought approval of an amendment to a December 16, 2022 MoU that the government signed with BHM Construction International (UK) Limited, better known by the abbreviation BHM, for intended developments of industrial parks in Nebbi, Pader, Rukungiri and Kisoro districts.

But the government lawyers again objected.

Mr Nurdin Dinu Samji, the chairman AKSA Group.

In an April 4, 2023 letter to the head of Uganda Investment Authority, the director for legal advisory services in the Attorney General’s Chambers and Justice and Constitutional Affairs ministry, Mr John Bosco Suuza, wrote that:

“As you were advised during the meeting you had with the Attorney General in January 2023, this office now takes the view that these sorts of arrangements only serve to aid the circumvention (or violation) of the public procurement or contracting laws, which emphasise competition, transparency, fairness, and value for money.”

Clearing Lagan Group to take over Kasese Industrial Park development, without following due procurement process, he noted, would be a violation of the law.

“This is, therefore, to advise that the services of Lagan be procured on the basis of a contract following the processes prescribed under either the … Public Procurement Disposal of Public Assets Act or the Public Private Partnership Act,” he wrote, adding, “Accordingly, we are not clearing the draft MoU with Lagan or the amendment of the MoU with BHM. Similarly, we will not be recommending the renewal of the MoU with BHM should they fail to fulfill their undertakings under the MoU within the agreed one year”.

A top official of Lagan Group, who asked not to be named due to sensitivity of the matter, said the government reached out to them to inquire if they would have interest or capacity to develop Kasese Industrial Park alongside Namanve, a proposal they accepted given their financial strength.

“We did not go around looking for industrial parks to develop. We were approached and asked whether we could take the challenge which we accepted,” the official said, without disclosing who in government reached out to them when AKSA Group has been scoping the offer for years.

The official confirmed they did not have a contract or even an MoU for Kasese project, but they assumed the assignments being offered to them vary from obligations undertaken by AKSA Group.

“I have not looked at their scope, but ours is to facilitate investors and to carry out market research to attract more investors,” the Lagan Group official added, suggesting that the Canadians likely did not meet the timelines that the government set for them.

With the new intra-government differences of opinion mirroring the 2011-2013 confusion of handing Entebbe airport upgrade works which President Museveni had endorsed to AKSA to a Chinese company behind his back, prompting him to apologise for the embarrassment, we reached out to State House on the president’s available options to resolve the new impasse.

Mr Sandor Walusimbi, the senior presidential press secretary, said he was not privy to the goings-on regarding the memoranda of understand between the government and AKSA Group and BHM and pro-Lagan Group proposals.

He referred our inquiries to Information Minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, who was reported out of the country and unavailable to comment.

Asked who would pay for AKSA’s losses, which the group claims tops Shs29b for preliminary works already done, if the deal was taken away from them, minister Anite said “due process will be followed”.

Background

The government tasked Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) in 2017 to establish industrial parks across thecountry as flagship investments to spur industrialisation, create some 400,000 jobs and substitute imports through local manufacturing and boost Uganda’s foreign exchange.

UIA acquired land for 27 industrial and business parks whose construction was to last over 10 years, and Cabinet in May 2021approved a proposal to establish 25 industrial parks in all sub-regions in the country.