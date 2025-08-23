Bitter row erupts between Eritrean and Indian investors over road closure

A bitter row has erupted between Eritrean and Indian investors in Luwero District, threatening the prevailing food supply chains with millions at stake.

Ammars Agro Limited, representing Eritrean interests, and Victoria Sugar Limited, operated by Indian investors, are at odds over access roads to their agricultural ventures in Kakabala Parish, Butuntumula Sub-County.

Ammars Agro Limited manages 400 acres of mixed farming, including pineapples, bananas, and maize, and has accused Victoria Sugar of deliberately blocking all access roads to sabotage their operations.

Victoria Sugar Limited runs 54 hectares of sugarcane in the same area and claims the road in question was opened by the company using its own resources and is not a public road.

The dispute escalated when Victoria Sugar workers dug trenches across roads leading to Ammars Agro farms, cutting off the company from its plantations during a critical harvest period.

Ammars Agro's Director, Mr. Petros Fissahaye, wrote a petition to the Minister in charge of Presidency, expressing frustration over the blockade.

"Over 90 tonnes of pineapples and 150 tonnes of maize are ready for harvesting, but the roads were closed, something that does not affect only us but the entire value chain up to the last consumer," he wrote.

The government intervened, with the Deputy RDC's office ordering Victoria Sugar to comply with the District Security Committee's position and reopen the access roads.

"Victoria Sugar Limited is hereby requested to comply with the position of the District Security Committee, having in mind that there are laws governing the nation that must be respected," warned Sr. Mary Grace Akiror, the Deputy Head of the Resident District Commissioners' Secretariat.

Ammars Agro's Agribusiness consultant, Mr. Godfrey Bogere, claimed that Victoria Sugar's actions were a calculated move to run them out of business.

"They are trying to frustrate us into selling our land. This is the second time they are doing this," he said. Victoria Sugar's Human Resource Manager, Ms. Esther Ayoko, responded that the road was not public and that they would not allow unauthorized usage for security purposes.

The Luwero District Chairperson, Mr Erasto Kibirango, accused Victoria Sugar of impunity, citing previous incidents where the company blocked roads and built a perimeter wall without approval.

The Area District Councillor, Mr. Isaac Wampamba, also cited impunity, recalling the release of factory wastes into Lubenge swamp waters that killed aquatic life and caused miscarriages among livestock.

The Luwero Deputy RDC, Ms. Sarah Nakitende, intervened, ordering the immediate reopening of the access roads and urging both companies to find ways to coexist peacefully.

"Both companies are important for our district's economy and employment. They must learn to work together," she said.



