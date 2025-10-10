Bitter-sweet moment for Kamulegeya family: IGG Naluzze’s rise, Lutale’s ordeal

This week presented a typical paradox for the Kamulegeya family as two of their children walked dramatically divergent paths.

Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala, has been appointed Uganda’s new Inspector General of Government (IGG), while her elder brother, Mr Obeid Lutale, remains behind bars at Luzira prison, facing treason charges together with four-time presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye.

“As a family, we have decided not to say anything about this development…,” Mr Farouk Kezaala, the younger brother of jailed Lutale, said yesterday in a telephone interview with this publication.

Pressed on why the family has opted for silence amid such a striking juxtaposition of fortunes, Mr Kezaala offered a terse reflection.

“Life is like that, there are those who die while at the same time there are those who are born, but we shall not speak about it as the family,” he said.

Monitor understands that both Justice Naluzze and Mr Lutale are children of Sheikh Obeid Kamulegeya, the former Mufti of Uganda.

Earlier this week, President Museveni appointed Justice Naluzze to head the anti-corruption body, replacing Ms Beti Kamya, who was eligible for reappointment.

“HE @KagutaMuseveni, in exercise of his constitutional powers, has appointed Hon Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala as the new Inspector General of Government (IGG), replacing Hon Beti Olive Namisango Kamya,” Mr Kirunda posted on his X handle on October 7.

He added: “The Deputy IGGs, Dr Patricia Achan Okiria and Ms Anne Twinomugisha Muhiarwe, have been maintained in their positions. Accordingly, the names of the appointees have been forwarded to Parliament for vetting.”

While Justice Naluzze’s inbox overflowed with congratulatory messages and anticipation of a Shs36 million monthly pay cheque, her brother Lutale was escorted in handcuffs to the High Court, facing charges that could carry the death penalty.

The charges stem from his alleged abduction alongside Opposition figure Dr Besigye on November 16 last year in Nairobi, Kenya.

The two were reportedly driven to the Busia border and later detained at Makindye military barracks. Initially charged in the General Court Martial with illegal possession of firearms and treachery, their case was later transferred to a civilian court after the Supreme Court nullified the military courts’ jurisdiction.

Justice Naluzze, 48, has steadily climbed the ranks - from prosecutor in the DPP’s office to High Court judge in the Land Division, and now, the country’s top anti-corruption official.

Meanwhile, her 66-year-old brother has spent nearly a year in Luzira prison, facing charges of treason and misprision. Dr Besigye and Mr Lutale have twice sought bail from the Kampala High Court, both attempts unsuccessful.

A third application remains pending before Justice Emmanuel Baguma, whom the accused have accused of bias but who has declined to step aside. According to the prosecution, the trio and others still at large allegedly conspired between 2023 and November 2024, in locations including Geneva, Athens, Nairobi, and Kampala, to overthrow the current regime by force.

The family

The Kamulegeya family has long been known in Uganda’s religious and public service circles. At its helm is Sheikh Obeid Kamulegeya, the former Mufti of Uganda and a respected Islamic cleric who served as the country’s spiritual leader in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

