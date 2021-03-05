Bizontos deny promoting sectarianism, released on bail

State accuses them of publishing a video likely to cause discontent among Ugandans against Banyankole tribe which they allegedly indicated that is predominant in senior govt positions

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

The four radio presenters and comedians popularly known for acting parody skits under their stage name Bizonto have denied promoting promoting sectarianism before Buganda Road Chief Magistrates court where they were arraigned Friday.

The quartet Julius Serwanja,35, Maliseeri Mbabali,36, Gold Ki-Mating,49 and Peter Ssabakaki, 35 appeared in a session presided over by magistrate Asuman Muhumuza and entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of promoting sectarianism.

After denying the charges, the four applied for bail by presenting their sureties as guarantee that they will honour court bail once released.

Consequently, the magistrate released them on a Shs100,000 bail each and bonded each of their sureties at Shs500,000 not cash.

They were arrested Friday morning at Bukoto-based Radio Simba where they had gone to present.

Prosecution contends that the comedians and others still at large during the month of June, 2020 within the district of Kampala, made and published on different social media platforms, video containing information which is likely to cause discontent/disaffection among the citizens of Uganda against Banyankole tribe indicating that most of the leaders and senior government officials are from western Uganda predominant with the tribe.

Advertisement

Court adjourned the proceedings to April 8, for mention of the charges.



