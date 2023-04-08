Black spot sends chill down spine of walkers

A resurfaced section of the Entebbe Road has turned into a dark spot for pedestrians, who have to compete for space with vehicles after contractors constructed the road without provision of segregated walkways.

The most affected stretch is from Kibuye Township to Kajjansi, which is part of the 22-km section under periodic maintenance.

The pedestrians share the same space with motorcyclists and parked vehicles on the road shoulders of the 22-km stretch from Kibuye Township to Mpala on Entebbe Road.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango said statistics from their traffic department show an increase of pedestrian accidents victims.

Most of them are knocked by vehicles on the road shoulders.

“Since the reconstruction of the road, we are seeing a rise in pedestrians knocked by vehicles, especially motorcycles. In February alone, 33 pedestrians were injured in accidents around that section,” Senior Superintendent of Police Onyango said on Wednesday.

The works

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) contracted Chinese Communication Construction Company (CCCC) to resurface the road, establish lights and improve the drainage system last year. CCCC is expected to complete the works in August.

So far, the construction company has resurfaced the stretch from Kibuye to Zzana, where they have raised the road shoulders to the same level with the carriageway. But they are yet to put markings to define the carriageway and road shoulders.

Mr Onyango said due to lack of segregated walkways, the pedestrians are competing for space with boda boda riders and other vehicles.

He added that the number of pedestrians injured in accidents where there are walkways on the same road—like the section from Clock Tower to Kibuye Roundabout—is less than three quarters compared to statistics where there are no walkways.

According to Section 50 (a) of the Roads Act, 2019, Unra shall “where necessary—provide for the safety or accommodation of pedestrians and pedal cyclists, proper and sufficient footways and cycle-ways by the side of the road.”

Entebbe Road has the highest number of pedestrians on all major routes in the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

According to the feasibility studies for the development of a long-term integrated bus rapid transit system for the greater Kampala Metropolitan area done in 2010, more than 10,000 pedestrians use Entebbe Road.

The report projected that the numbers of pedestrians using Entebbe Road could continue to increase due to traffic jams.

The pedestrians have been using road shoulders for their travel. However, the old Entebbe Road shoulders had edge drop-offs that acted as boundaries between the space for vehicles and pedestrians.

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Unra spokesperson, said the road wasn’t reconstructed. He clarified that it was just maintained and, therefore, provision of segregated walkways wasn’t part of the scope of works.

“The scope of the periodic maintenance project was limited to improvements like widening in some areas, resealing of damaged sections, road safety markings and drainage improvements,” Mr Ssempebwa said, adding that they made safety provision by including road markings and provision of zebra crossings and traffic signals.

He proceeded to note thus: “The only challenge is recklessness by some drivers. You still find accidents where these provisions have been introduced.”

Pedestrians contribute the biggest number of road accident fatalities. Of the 4,534 deaths due to road accidents in 2022, at least 1,579 were pedestrians, according to the Crime and Traffic Safety report of 2022.

Mr Richard Kibuuka, a pedestrian, who Saturday Monitor found using an ungazetted pathway, said he feared that motorcyclists or taxis would knock him if he used the resurfaced road.