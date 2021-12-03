Blame game as Kalangala town residents choke on garbage

For those coming from elsewhere, the scattered garbage at sections of the streets in Kalangala Town Council could possibly relate to delays in garbage collection but residents have a different story to tell.

A section of the business community are questioning the relevance of the monthly garbage fee that they pay and yet management is not doing its part, despite the repeated reminders from the residents.

“We pay between Shs3,000 and Shs5,000 to the garbage management team but we have failed to see any good results despite the promises for change,” Ms Elizabeth Nabawanuka a resident said in an interview.

“The uncollected garbage is a health risk to the residents. For the last three months, the littered garbage has caused a lot of inconvenience to both our customers and the business community in Kalangala Town. We are yet to get a clear explanation from the leadership at Kalangala Town Council,” Mr Mutebi Ssemukadde, another resident claimed.

Mr Robert Ssebalamu, the LC1 Chairperson at Bugala Village, Kalangala Town Council, blames the garbage mess on the lack of a sustainable garbage management plan that has dragged on for years after the town council upgrade from a Town Board in 2006.

“The current garbage collection centers and bins were supported by the Netherlands Community through the VNG project when the population was still small. We have not had any deliberate plan to handle the garbage for a long time,” he says.

“The three garbage collection trucks have been grounded for a long time with less hope for the repairs while the only available truck has a faulty dumping system that has forced the workers to abandon its use,” one of the workers who preferred not to be mentioned for fear of reprisal from his superiors, claimed in an interview.

“A site dumping truck was procured instead of a garbage collection truck. This truck could not deliver,” he adds.

Mr Emmanuel Bukenya, the Health Inspector at Kalangala Town Council said a plan to have the garbage collection services handed over to a service provider is underway.

“This will lessen the garbage collection problem,” he said.

Mr David Maganda, the Town Council representative for Bugala A Ward, on the other hand called for calm as authorities sort out the garbage mess.

“We are aware of the garbage problem that has troubled the residents but plan to table the matter at the district council meeting this month. This is a serious health risk that we believe the concerned departments have to address,” he said.

But Mr Godfrey Mukasa the Kalangala Acting Town Clerk in a brief interview revealed the garbage collection trucks are currently down with the only available truck unable to handle the garbage problem effectively.

“We have hope for a new garbage truck in the coming financial year to ease the garbage collection problem. We are equally unsettled and want our town to remain clean,” Mukasa said.

Kalangala Town Council transited from a town board 15 years ago, covering nine villages with an estimated population of 15,000 to 20,000 people.

The Uganda Bureau Of Statistics (UBOS) 2014 figures put the population estimate at 35,000 with expectation of expanding, as a result of the new infrastructure among other development projects.



