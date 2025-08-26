Blind mother camps at Kayunga district offices after husband abandons family. 

A 37-year-old visually impaired woman has pitched camp at Kayunga District headquarters with her two blind children, demanding the arrest of her husband who abandoned them a year ago.

Oliver Nantongo, from Lukonda Village in Kayonza Sub-county, arrived at the district offices on Monday on a hired motorcycle with her two children, Samson Tarimisa, 5, and Zeuleti Nabwire, 3. Both, like their mother, were born blind.

On arrival, she shouted at the top of her voice, accusing police and local authorities of failing to act against her husband, Mubarak Mupere, a pit latrine digger, who she said had deserted the family and remarried.

“How can the police fail to help a blind and poor woman like me?” Nantongo cried, adding: “You have left my husband who abandoned us to go scot-free. I have nothing to feed these blind children.”

Her public outcry drew district officials, including probation officer Collins Kafeero, who ordered security officers to fetch Mupere from Lukonda Village. He was later brought to Kafeero’s office for questioning.

Mupere admitted to leaving his wife, saying he had remarried because Nantongo’s disability “disturbed” him.

The probation officer directed him to settle an outstanding Shs300,000 medical bill and return to his family. He warned that failure to provide for them would see him prosecuted.

Nantongo’s mother, Gertrude Birabwa, said she had been supporting her daughter and grandchildren since the abandonment but could no longer afford to do so.

“I feel bad to see my grandchildren blind,” she said. “I had thought these children would be of help to their blind mother when they grow up.”

She recalled that Compassion International had helped the family in 2018 by sponsoring surgery for Nantongo’s eldest son, now nine, who had also been born blind but regained his sight after an operation at Mengo Hospital. He is now in Primary One at Lutheran Primary School in Kayonza.

Birabwa said doctors at Mengo had indicated that the two younger children could also regain sight if treated at a cost of Shs750,000 each. But the family cannot raise the money.

“I had taken them to Mulago National Referral Hospital but was asked to pay an amount I didn’t have,” she said.

For now, Nantongo and her children remain in limbo, relying on appeals to local authorities for redress.