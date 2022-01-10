Block pregnant girls from attending school, bishop tells teachers

Bishop James Ssebagala prays for children during Service on Saturday. PHOTO / CHARLES JJUUKO

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • Bishop Ssebagala made the directive on Saturday at St Paul Church Kanjuki in Kayunga District while bidding farewell to Christians ahead of his retirement this year.

As schools prepare to reopen today after two years of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bishop James Ssebagala of Mukono Diocese has directed teachers in Church of Uganda-founded schools to block pregnant or breastfeeding girls who will turn up for studies.

