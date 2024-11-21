Blow-by-blow account of Besigye's day at court

Moments before 1 pm, sirens are heard around the Makindye suburb near Kampala.

The deafening noise ends at the General Court Martial with two suspects Dr Kizza Besigye and Hajj Obeid Lutale emerging from a military pick-up truck, handcuffed and escorted by two patrol military pickup trucks.

Dr Besigye emerges from the rear of the military pickup, waving the traditional V sign to his supporters who have braved the long mid-morning hours waiting for his court arraignment. His supporters led by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and the chairmanan of the FDC Katonga Road faction, Ambassador Wasswa Birigwa, reciprocate by waving back before bursting into singing political songs like “We shall overcome someday”.

The security hastily leads Dr Besigye and his co-accused to the courtroom. His supporters are briefly stopped at the doorway from accessing the courtroom. However, they put up a spirited fight and insist on accessing the courtroom to have first-hand experience of the charging of the four-time presidential candidate.

Inside the courtroom, the chairman of the military court Brigadier General Robert Freeman Mugabe, and his seven-member panel are patiently waiting for the high-profile suspects. Their file is called with the judge advocate, Raphael Mugisha leading the prosecution side, who asks the suspects whether they have any objection to any of the members on the panel.

Dr Besigye in response says: “My objectionon is to all of them”

Equally, Mr Lutale retorted: “Yes because I’m a civilian. I’m not supposed to be here”.

Judge Advocate: In the case in which you are attending court, you are supposed to have a lawyer, we have two lawyers who are paid by the government but you have a right to hire your own lawyers to represent you. I’m starting with you Dr Besigye, do you opt to use government lawyers given to you by the court or do you want to use your lawyers?

Dr Besigye: I prefer my own.

Judge Advocate: Hajj Lutale?

Hajj Lutale: I prefer my own

Dr Besigye: I was only informed that I was coming to court a few minutes ago, I have not been in contact with any lawyer.

Judge Advocate: But we have government lawyers.

Dr Besigye: I have already said I will be having my own lawyers but I haven’t briefed them.

Hajj Lutale: The same with me

Judge Advocate: Yes, your lawyers are not around but if you know them, you can mention their names and we capture them.

Chairman: Can you give the reasons why you have objected to the court .

Dr Besigye: I object to the court of the military because I’m not a member of the UPDF (Uganda People’s Defence Forces), and I believe that I should be tried by a civil court if I’m suspected of committing an offence.

Hajj Lutale: Since I was born, I have never joined any force or even been a scout. So I think I must be tried by a civil court (giggles in court).

Chairman: I think the state you should respond to those objections

Judge Advocate: I think there is only one objection which has been raised by all the accused persons and that is, that they are not members of the UPDF, and therefore, they are not supposed to be brought here. We have a number of laws, Section 117 of the UPDF Act, enabling us to have people who are not subject to military law but otherwise get subject to military law because of certain circumstances or inviting themselves to be tried by the military law.

Chairman and honourable members, one of the reasons advanced is that he hasn’t gotten time to inform his lawyers. But I believe some members are seated here.... I pray that the court goes ahead and reads the charges to the accused persons.

Erias Lukwago: Thank you Mr Chairman and members. We have not had access to the accused persons. We needed, first of all, to have instructions and also have interactions with the accused persons to understand the nature of the offences and the entire story about this matter. Professionally, it becomes difficult for us to take on the legal representation of the accused persons without having those preliminary engagements.

As you know Mr Chairman, lawyers act on instructions. So all we know, Dr Besigye and his colleague traveled to Nairobi. We are not aware of how they ended up here, so under the circumstances, it’s hard for us to proceed.

Chairman: I think let’s adjourn in order for us to make a ruling.

After the 15-minute adjournment, the chairman returns and reads his brief ruling as follows;

This is the ruling of the court on the objections. Ruling on the objections by Col retired Dr Kizza Besigye and another to be tried by a general court-martial. The two accused persons were brought before this court for plea-taking but they objected on grounds that they are civilians and therefore, cannot be tried by this court.

In reply, counsel Raphael Mugisha, counsel for the state submitted that the jurisdiction to try a person not otherwise subject to military law is provided under Section 117 of the UPDF Act. This court has looked at Section 117 (g) and finds that the accused persons are subject to military law. The objection is therefore overruled. I so rule.

Now listen to the charge sheet. Reading of the charges commences

Lukwago: We are raising two objections, Mr chairman, one in regard to the order that has been issued regarding the remand of the accused persons in separate facilities. We take exception to Mr Chairman, they are jointly charged as per the charge sheet, they were arrested together, and they have been detained together; so it would be irrational and unreasonable to remand them to different facilities. In other words, there is no justifiable reason for them to be remanded separately. Justice of the case will demand that since they are jointly charged and they have to prepare a joint defence, they should be in the same facility where they can access their lawyers to effectively give instructions on how to manage this matter.

It would be a great inconvenience to the accused persons and their law- yers to be in different facilities (Kitalya and Luzira) without having any point where they can converge and discuss their joint defence because they are one charge. So in the interest of justice, we pray that the order be revisited and they should be remanded in one place. The most fundamental objection, Mr Chairman, relates to the nature of the proceedings before this honourable Court. That is our second objection.

Mr Chairman, it is about the propriety of these proceedings before this Honourable Court. It is our strong contention, Mr Chairman, that these proceedings are a nullity, considering the charges against the accused person. If I may be substantiated Mr Chairman, look at all the particulars of all the five rather, four counts. They relate to offences allegedly committed outside the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court.

The first count talks about acts allegedly committed in Athens, Greece, Nairobi, and elsewhere. Mr Chairman, this Honourable Court has no jurisdiction whatsoever to deal with offences allegedly committed in Greece, Kenya, and Switzerland.

Mr Chairman, that applies to count two, which talks about the Riverside apartment in Nairobi, where it is alleged that on the 16th of November this year, the accused persons were found in possession of a pistol, model 27 KAL number 765. Also count three, which talks about the same place, Riverside apartment in Nairobi, Kenya. And count four, the same place, which talks about ammunition. There is nowhere in this charge sheet where it is alleged that all these acts, the impugned acts were committed within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court that is the territory of Uganda.

Mr Chairman, this court has no universal jurisdiction over the entire world (chuckles in court). That would be stretching the jurisdiction of this Honourable court to levels of absurdity, that it can deal with any matter that is alleged to have been done or any act or offence that is alleged to have been committed anywhere in the world.

I would refer you, Mr Chairman, to the provisions of Article 28, clause 7, which provides that no person shall be charged with or convicted of a criminal offence which is founded on an act or omission that did not at the time it took place constitute a criminal offence. So in this particular case, Mr Chairman, all the acts referred to here in this charge sheet or highlighted in this charge sheet; do not constitute criminal offences within the meaning of the laws of Uganda; because the UPDF Act applies to Uganda and doesn’t apply anywhere else.

The boundaries of its application, the boundaries of the UPDF Act, are the confines of the territory of Uganda. It does not extend to Kenya, neither does it extend to Switzerland or Geneva. It is not a law applicable there. It is the reason here, Mr Chairman, in the charge sheet which we find to be incurably defective. It does not make a difference to the laws of those respective countries where these acts are alleged to have been committed.

Unlawful possession of firearms, contrary to Section 4, sub- section 1 and 2 of the Firearms Act, cap 320. Firearms Act of which country? Because we are talking about Riverside, Kenya.

In law this is considered to be a duplex charge sheet which is ambiguous in nature. So the accused persons cannot understand the nature of the particulars of the charge sheet as they are spelled out in these particular accounts. (7:46) Because, Mr Chairman, you are talking about the Firearms Act of which country?

Then we are talking about count 4; on November 16, while at Riverside Apartments in Nairobi, Kenya, Colonel Dr Kizza Besigye and Hajj Lutale were found in unlawful possession of eight rounds of pistol ammunition which are ordinarily the monopoly of the defence forces; of which country?, because we are talking about Riverside Apartments in Kenya.

Are they a monopoly of the UPDF or KDF? Lastly, Mr Chairman, in count one relating to security, contrary to Section 128.1.F of the UPDF Act, we presume this is the Uganda People’s Defence Forces Act of Uganda. That is the presumption, rebuttable, depending on the evidence given by whoever is referring to this charge. But we presume that they meant the forces of Uganda. (9:44) This is again an absurdity, Mr Chairman, because when you talk about acts under the particulars of the offence, which relate to acts allegedly committed in Geneva, Switzerland, Athens in Greece, and in Nairobi in Kenya, and you relate them to the UPDF Act of Uganda, it’s a nullity from the word of go.

So Mr Chairman, it’s our prayer that this honourable tribunal be pleased to strike out this charge sheet and accordingly discharge the accused persons because as far as this charge sheet is concerned, there are no cases that should be preferred against them within the laws of the republic of Uganda.

Finally, Mr Chairman, the accused persons have been illegally presented before you, Mr Chairman. The two accused persons here, travelled to Nairobi lawfully for a legitimate activity, which was never in any way questioned by the security agencies and were cleared by the immigration authorities of Uganda.

So they have been in Kenya lawfully, or they entered Kenya lawfully. Mr Chairman, once you are in a foreign territory, you can only be returned forcefully through the due process of the law. If you do not return voluntarily, and there are forces compelling you to return, they have to follow the due process, and there are only two ways under the law; either extradition that is under the Extradition Act of Uganda or deportation.

In which case, Mr Chairman, if it’s about extradition, it has to be upon a request of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, that we are facing charges in Uganda here, and they are fugitives in Kenya, and they are demanding assistance from the neighbouring country to repatriate them back.

We are not advised, it’s not anywhere on the record, Mr Chairman, that has happened. It’s not on record. If you are to be deported, it presupposes that they entered the country illegally, or having entered Kenya legally, they committed offences in Kenya. Again, it would be the authorities in Kenya to handle that, and they have to go through the judicial process in Kenya.

Deportation has to be by a court order given by the Kenyan authorities, Kenyan courts of law. So in this particular case, Mr Chairman, the record does not bring out the facts, that they were either extradited or deported. And, according to Mr Chairman, the Human Rights Enforcement Act of Uganda, once proceedings are rooted in a nullity, Mr Chairman, this honourable tribunal has no choice but to terminate the case.

It’s our contention, Mr Chairman, that the accused persons have been illegally produced before you. They have not been repatriated, rather, deported, and neither have they been extradited. And if anything, Mr Chairman, they have not even gone through the immigration back here. As we study today, they are presumed to be in Nairobi, Kenya. The law presumes that they are still in Kenya. It would be a very, very sad situation, Mr Chairman, for this honourable court to sit here, to handle cases of matters involving the two individuals who are currently standing in Nairobi.

In the dock where they are standing here, the law presumes that they are in Nairobi. And the court is sitting in Uganda. So on those grounds, Mr Chairman, that is an absurdity that cannot be condoned by this honourable court, honourable tribunal. So on those grounds, Mr Chairman, we pray that you will be pleased to strike out the charges sheet and set the accused persons free unconditionally, and have them discharged. Thank you very much.

Judge Advocate: Section 208 of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces Act, which is an Act of Parliament states that a person alleged to have committed a service offense may be charged or dealt with and tried under the military law whether the alleged offense was committed in Uganda or out of Uganda. So to say that an offence which was committed in Athens, Greece, and Nairobi, that Section resolves that.

On the issue of the extradition, it will be addressed, it can be his defence. It should not be addressed at this stage. Where the evidence that retired Kizza Besigye is supposed to be in Nairobi, that evidence hasn’t been availed to this court. You are submitting on speculation. We pray that counsel be overruled and his prayer be dismissed.

Lukwago: In this particular case we are not talking about the service offence, service offence under the UPDF Act means in the definition section, an offence under this Act or any other Act for the time being in force committed by a person while subject to military law.

Mr Chairman, in this particular case they are talking about, the law talks about an officer or a member of UPDF who is in actual service, literally, that’s what it means, it’s a service offence and it’s on record, it’s not in dispute that the two persons are not members of the UPDF.

Mr Chairman, the other argument is neither here nor there and it is indeed vague that it can only be raised in defense. Mr Chairman, it is the prosecution to make out the case, sufficient particulars must be given, warranting the accused persons to prepare their defence. So we are at a stage where the State must bring these facts before this Honourable Tribunal before we talk about their defence. It is the UPDF that is charging the accused persons.

It is the same institution that presumably arrested them and that’s a fact. So it would be again fairly reasonable for the prosecution to ever imagine that the onus is on the accused persons to bring evidence is very very unreasonable when actually, it is the UPDF, under the UPDF Act which has this Tribunal and they are the ones prosecuting the accused persons before this Tribunal, they are the ones who arrested them and they are the ones who are supposed to bring this evidence.

So the presumption is that actually the Tribunal has these facts because it’s an integral part, the Tribunal is an integral part of the institution of the UPDF which presumably is the one which conducted the arrest and I call it arrest in quotes, a device there. Because they actually did not bring themselves before this Honourable Tribunal, they were compelled by the UPDF. So we are not obliged at this material time Mr Chairman, to adduce the kind of evidence he is talking about.

Again, the rest of the issues have not been rebutted. We have raised a litany of objections and we are not surprised that they have not rebutted them. We pray that you, Mr Chairman, you take them as facts and you take them as uncontroverted prayers which should be granted. We reiterate our earlier prayer that you be pleased that you strike out the charge sheet. We do so pray.

Chairman: I think ordinarily the law requires that objection to the charge must be taken before plea and the counsel Lukwago has raised the matter after the accused have pleaded to the charges and this court is unable to give a ruling on these matters now. I advise that they can be remanded and the ruling of the court will be given at the next hearing date.

Then the issue of remand, I think the court can consider the prayer made by counsel Lukwago. Counsel Lukwago your submissions have been taken seriously and the court is adjourned to December 2 for mention and ruling on what you have submitted on. Both of you, the accused persons, you are hereby remanded to Luzira government prison.