Boat accidents: One body recovered as search continues  

At least one body of a woman victim has been retrieved as rescue efforts continue to recover the bodies of victims of two boat accidents on Lake Victoria about two days ago.

The deceased, Betty Nabwire, 45, was in a small boat with her husband Richard Ongodia, 50, who survived death on Tuesday evening.

The couple, who are residents of Bussi fishing village, Lwomolo Parish in Koome Sub County, Mukono District were returning from their garden on Kisi Island where they had gone to collect food.

Bodies of five other people who were in another boat travelling from Kisaba landing site in Kyamuswa County, Kalangala District, sailing to Katosi landing site in Mukono District on Wednesday early morning, were by 1pm on Thursday still missing, according to Mr Milton Ekopason, the officer-in-charge of Marine Police at Katosi landing site.

Mr Ekopason said both accidents resulted from overloading and turbulent waves on the lake.