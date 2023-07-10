Boat accidents: Police end search operations after recovering four bodies

The joint search operation to recover the victims of last week’s two boat accidents on Lake Victoria has ended with four of the bodies recovered.

At least six people perished in two water accidents on Lake Victoria while 10 others survived.

The first accident that happened last Tuesday claimed the life of Betty Nabwire, 45, who was in a small boat with her husband Richard Ongodia, 50, who survived death.

The couple, who are residents of Bussi fishing village, Lwomolo Parish in Koome Sub County, Mukono District were returning from their garden on Kisi Island where they had gone to collect food.

Early Wednesday morning, five other people who were in another boat travelling from Kisaba landing site in Kyamuswa County, Kalangala District, sailing to Katosi landing site in Mukono District also drowned.

The officer in charge of Katosi Marine Police, Mr Milton Ekopason, said the retrieved bodies include that of Winnie Busikirwa, 26, a resident of Seeta-Nazigo and her two-year-old daughter Charity Nabwire. Others are Vicent Oboth, 45, a resident of Mukono, Muhammed Kiberu, 21, a resident of Kyamuswa County in Kalangala, and Betty Nabwire, 45.

“We have decided to end the operation because the time for bodies to float on water is over. This means that there were only four bodies unless fishermen identify any other,” Mr Ekopason said.