Boat operators cry foul as Nakiwogo-Buwaya route gets bigger ferry

Boat Operators plying the Nakiwogo-Buwaya route on Lake Victoria in Wakiso District are crying foul after the government introduced a bigger passenger ferry on the route.

They claim the ferry, MV Nakiwogo II takes all passengers including those who used to board private boats literally throwing them out of business.

Government, through the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) , rehabilitated the ferry previously operating on Kiyindi-Buvuma route and transferred it to the Nakiwogo-Buwaya route.

Unlike the old Nakiwogo ferry, MV Nakiwogo II carries more passengers, cargo and vehicles. The ferry started normal operations last week.

According to Mr Paul Sserunjogi, a boat operator at Nakiwogo landing site, ever since MV Nakiwogo II started operations they make little money and sometimes go home empty handed.

“Sincerely speaking, we are in a dilemma. This new ferry is bigger compared to the old one and it leaves no passengers behind and this is driving us out of business,” Mr Sserunjogi said during an interview on Monday .

Mr Paddy Ssembatya, another boat operator, noted that they carry five passengers in the boat at a fee of Shs 3,000 per person, but among the five, only two can afford to pay the fare.

“But remember, we have to buy fuel and also pay the owner of the boat and we end up taking nothing.”he added

He wondered where they were going to get money to pay for annual boat licenses imposed by the government.

“They imposed a license fee on us of Shs 200,000 every year, but where are we going to get that money when we no longer have passengers to transport ,” he said

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Unra spokesperson, said MV Nakiwogo II is there to cater for the increasing traffic on the route not to throw away private boat operators.

“The introduction of this vessel is a crucial step in addressing the growing transportation needs of communities in Wakiso and Mpigi, providing them with an efficient means of water transport. We believe private boats will continue operating alongside the ferry like they have been doing before,” Mr Ssempebwa said.

He added that the old Nakiwogo Ferry is going to be inspected thoroughly by engineers and thereafter, a decision will be taken whether to keep it on the same route or take it elsewhere .