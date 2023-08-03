Boat was in good mechanical condition – owner

The ill-fated boat, which capsized in stormy conditions on Lake Victoria yesterday, was a wooden water vessels, locally known as Kinaala.

Kinaala are bigger compared to other traditional boats or canoes made out of wood timber. They range between 40 to 60 feet with a capacity of carrying not less than eight tonnes.

The boats carry both passengers and cargo.

This particular one was named Ekinaala kya Siinda, deriving its label from the proprietor Andrew Siinda, a renowned fisherman in Kyamuswa who passed away last week.

His son, Julius Siinda, the skipper, had just taken over management of the vessel.

In an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, Siinda junior, who survived the accident, said the boat, which plies the Kyamuswa to Kasenyi route only, was in good mechanical condition.

“The vessel had no mechanical issue because all necessary and timely inspections are conducted. It also has a valid license allowing it operate,” he said.

This was confirmed by Mr Joshua Wafumbwa, a councillor representing Kyamuswa Sub-County at Kalangala District, who said the vessel has been in good condition since it was manufactured a couple of years ago.

“It has been a well-maintained and serviced boat, but an accident is an accident,” he noted.

Without disclosing how he survived the killer boat, Ssiida junior insists the accident was a result of unusually bad weather characterised by strong waves that hit the vessel and affected the engine thus pushing it from its destination towards Nsazi Island in Mukono where it capsized.

He also acknowledged that the boat “sometimes carries excess cargo”.

“Sometimes you reach a landing site and a passenger pleads with you to take him together with his cargo. Since we are looking for money, we end up considering such people because they are our regular customers,” he said.

He, however, did not explain why some of the victims didn’t have the mandatory life jackets and why he was navigating the vessel at night, contrary to government rules.