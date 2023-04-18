Bobi, Besigye meet to discuss crisis matters

Opposition leaders have met to discuss several issues currently affecting the country.

The president of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, confirmed meeting with former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president, Dr Kizza Besigye, in a tweet at the weekend.

“It’s been great this evening checking on our senior comrade Dr Kizza Besigye at his home. I’m very delighted to find him in much better health. As always, our discussion was about the crisis in our country and what we must urgently and collectively do to rescue ourselves from it,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.

The meeting followed Dr Besigye’s recent return from abroad where he had gone to seek assessment after feeling unwell.

Mr Kyagulanyi, however, did not go into specifics of what their discussion entailed.

NUP’s Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya yesterday said the meeting was usual and could not give more details of what transpired by press time.

Although he was not part of the meeting, the NUP deputy spokesperson, Mr Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, stated that the two former presidential candidates discussed challenges surrounding liberating the country.