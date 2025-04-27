Bobi’s chief bodyguard ‘abducted’, police block NUP weekly press conference

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, said Sunday that National Unity Platform (NUP) principal, Robert Kyagulanyi's chief civilian bodyguard, Edward Ssebufu, commonly known as Eddie Mutwe, had been "abducted from Mukono by armed men and taken in a drone."

“The continuous breakdown of the rule of law in Uganda should concern all right-thinking people,” Mr Ssenyonyi.





Mr Kyagulanyi, who recently declared to challenge President Museveni for the second time in the 2026 elections, condemned the abduction that allegedly happened at Kiwango village.

By press time, police had yet to comment on Mr Ssebufu’s disappearance.

Mr Ssebufu has been arrested several times and charged with various offences, including treason and illegal possession of ammunition. However, the opposition says the arrests and charges are politically motivated.









Enforced disappearances and violent arrest of opposition supporters have been happening before, during and after the 2021 presidential elections. Many of them resurfaced during their arraignment in the General Court martial, while others were abandoned on the roads with torture marks.

Meanwhile, have blocked NUP’s weekly press conference at their headquarters in Kampala, slated for Monday, April 28, 2025.

“The Uganda Police Force has come across an announcement regarding the planned launch of the youth protest vote, scheduled for Monday, 28 April 2025 at the National Unity Platform Headquarters. UPF hereby notifies the organisers and all concerned parties that the proposed launch, along with any associated activities, will not be permitted. All individuals and groups are formally cautioned against participating in or facilitating any engagements related to this launch,” an unsigned statement posted on the police’s X platform reads in part.

Police say the decision to stop the NUP press conference was taken to maintain public order.

“We urge all parties to comply with this directive,” the state added.

Mr Kyagulanyi slammed police for what he described as double standards.









"The partisan regime police is moving to block our weekly press conference slated for tomorrow, at which we had planned to launch our mobilisation for the forthcoming youth elections. We condemn and protest these double standards in the strongest terms possible, and call upon all Ugandans to firmly resist them!" Mr Kyagulanyi reacted in a post on X.

This comes days after police blocked NUP countrywide tours meant to mobilise support for the leading opposition party on the grounds that their processions disrupt traffic flow.



