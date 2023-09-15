Bobi vows to defy police on rallies

Police have warned the president of National Unity Platform (NUP), Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, against defying directives.

This follows Mr Kyagulanyi’s stance that he would resume his nationwide tours in two weeks’ time.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga yesterday said the NUP leader should comply with the directive, which suspended the tours following alleged sectarian statements he made in Luweero District last week.

On Wednesday, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Geoffrey Katsigazi issued a statement suspending the nationwide tours and opening of offices. He said Mr Kyagulanyi was using the tours to incite violence, promote sectarianism, and make calls for the removal of an elected government as well as issuance of defamatory statements against the person of President Museveni.

Mr Enanga yesterday said: “[Police are still gathering] the specifics of the various offences that were listed [in the Wednesday police statement] and they will be provided at the opportune time.”

However, addressing the media at NUP headquarters in Kamwokya yesterday, Mr Kyagulanyi said police should subject him to the law if he made sectarian statements.

He added that the “police does not have the powers to ban the activities of an official political party, so we want to assure you that we shall never obey any illegal and emotional orders”.

“As a country, we must address the issues of sectarianism and tribalism. I think it is time for our country to have a frank discussion about tribalism because those who practise and promote tribalism get scared when we come out to condemn it,” he said.

Mr Kyagulanyi added: “Leaders of this regime are the masters of tribalism, sectarianism and nepotism but they have intimidated every Ugandans not to joke about it. Ugandans should come out and close this debate by exposing tribalism and sectarian tendencies.”

In response, Mr Enanga said:“If NUP comes up with an arrangement that follows the guidelines that were given and also remains law-abiding, consideration will be given to allow them to continue with the mobilisation tours. But if they maintain that defiance stance, we shall probably make a review and take a decision.”

Mr Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola, a human rights lawyer, yesterday, said:“The ban on the tours is illegal. Police did have the powers to allow them in the first place. Party mobilisations are provided for in the Parties and Organisations Act, 2005 and organisers are only required to notify police to hold them.”

Public order

In March, the Constitutional Court nullified sections 5 and 10 of the Public Order Management Act (POMA), 2013. The five justices of the court said to the extent that the sections impose penal sanctions on organisers and participants in peaceful public meetings including and assemblies, they contravene the Constitution and are, therefore, null and void.