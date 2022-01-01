Bobi Wine and his love made in Nairobi

We are only hours into 2022. Like it has been in the past, at the end of the old year, social media and other communication companies compile lists of how people have been interacting with their service.

Take an example of Spotify wrapped, Apple Music replay, google search has the google trends, these ones compile data that shows what people in different markets have been searching on the webs. Google released their results for 2021 in various countries and even when Uganda and other East African countries did not have available results, at least Kenya still represented.

Kenyans in 2021 reflect the global topics many people were interested in such as the Olympic Games, Magufuli and Prince Phillip’s death, Covid-19 vaccinations and the Premier League.

Surprisingly though, Kenyans did search a lot about the January 2021 Election in Uganda and in the same way, there were many searches about Bobi Wine, also a candidate in the same election.

The 2021 General Election was different and in many ways probably attracted needed and unwanted attention. For instance, as campaigns were happening, the Ministry of Tourism alongside Viacom launched the MTV Africa Music Awards that were set to take place in Uganda.

The arrest of Nigerian artistes Omah Lay and now Grammy Award nominee Tems got Nigerians and Kenyans talking, Bobi Wine being an artiste too, his name found itself in the narrative.

In January, days before the election, Uganda faced an internet blackout, one that was believed to have been aimed at weakening the opposition of which Bobi Wine was a representative.

Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, was the most searched international personality in Kenya, ahead of American president Joe Biden, football journalist and transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano and President Museveni in fourth place.

Bobi Wine has enjoyed a relationship with Kenyan netizens that is rather surprising, for instance, unlike Bebe Cool and Chameleone, he is the only one of the three artistes of the 2000 class that did not start out in Nairobi.

When his two friends took the bus and all the way into its corridor to forge a life and later music careers in Nairobi, Bobi Wine was in Uganda trying to make music work.

When the two came back and eventually dominated the industry, they always mixed English, Luganda and Swahili, yet Bobi on the other hand, was always singing in the native Luganda.

Yet when he started his journey into politics, Kenya seemed to pick him up and almost run away with him. For instance, in June 2017, the week he won the Kyadondo East by-election, NTV Kenya had hosted both Bebe Cool and Sauti Sol for their famous TV show, Trends. The presenter tried to find out from Bebe Cool if it was a big deal that an artiste had joined politics, something the Ugandan easily dismissed. On the other hand, Sauti Sol believed it was a big deal.

As fate would have it, in August, Kenya too had found their version of Bobi Wine in Charles Njagua, alias Jaguar. Jaguar won at least 51 per cent of votes cast to win the Starehe County MP seat. And these were only a few years since Tanzania had welcomed rapper Joseph Haule, alias Professor Jay, into the House.

Almost a year later, when Bobi Wine with a few others were arrested in Arua during a by-election, many of Uganda’s prominent people, especially those in the entertainment circles where Bobi is a member, did not want to comment about the situation.

Yet in no time, Kenyan artistes and activists had already jumped onto the #FreeBobiWine hashtag. Artistes such as Sauti Sol and activist Boniface Mwangi were already tweeting about him.

Mwangi even joined other artistes to organise a free of charge Free Bobi Wine concert that was followed by a peaceful demonstration.

A few months down the road, Bobi Wine was usually seen in Nairobi either hanging out with equally young politician Babu Owino or dancing to his own music during interviews with Jeff Koinange.

Bobi Wine and his relationship with Kenyans is one that keeps evolving, he will deal with legislators, artistes and at times businessmen. Take an example of his armoured vehicle, after weeks of inquiries, it was revealed that the politician had indeed bought the car in question from a Kenyan businessman and activist, Fauz Khalid. And the businessman had driven the car to Uganda himself.

And it’s not a tale where all is good, Bobi has also annoyed a number of Kenyans, for instance in October this year, he was a subject of twitter attacks after he endorsed Babu’s candidacy for the 2022 general elections.