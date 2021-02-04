Bobi Wine asks EU to engage Museveni on violence, abduction of Ugandans

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

The National Unity Platform (NUP) leadership has asked the European Union leadership in Uganda to engage President Museveni to end the continued acts of human rights abuse and security violence in the country.

After a two-hour meeting held at the NUP leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi's home in Magere, Wakiso District, the party spokesperson, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi told journalists that they hoped Mr Museveni would listen to the EU leaders and end what he described as continued human rights abuses committed by the army and police against Ugandans, especially supporters of the opposition.

"They were here on behalf of their countries and they are very concerned about the human rights violations in Uganda. We have asked them not to be silent about what is going on in Uganda but we are not asking them to run the country because Ugandans can manage their own country," Mr Ssenyonyi said.

Among the matters that NUP discussed with the EU leadership include arbitrary arrests, abductions and highhandedness of security operatives against civilians.

“Met with the EU delegation. Appreciated the EU for its role in fostering democracy and reiterated our non-violent approach, even in the face of extreme provocation. We hope the friends of Uganda will support the citizens' call for accountability after a rigged election,” Mr Kyagulanyi tweeted after the meeting.

The EU team was led by the EU head of Delegation in Uganda Mr Attilio Pacifici along ambassadors representing 9 European countries in Uganda.

EU’s head of delegation to Uganda, Mr Attilio Pacifici, said they met NUP leaders to exchange views and hear their concerns following the elections.

“Together with EU colleagues I met with NUP leaders today to exchange views and hear their concerns following the elections. We value and encourage dialogue with and between all political actors. I look forward to meetings also with other political parties in the near future,” Mr Pacifici tweeted.

The delegation included representatives of countries such as Germany, Belgium, Austria, Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Ireland and Denmark.



