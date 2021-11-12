Bobi Wine blocked from accessing Mbale radio

Security operatives on Friday blocked the National Unity Platform (NUP) party leader, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine from accessing Bugisu Cooperative Union (BCU) radio station in Mbale City in eastern Uganda.

Mr Kyagulanyi who arrived at BCU radio station for a scheduled talk show at 11:20am had planned to address his supporters in Bugisu Sub-region but he was reportedly denied access by security operatives on orders of Mbale Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Mr Ahamada Washaki.

NUP supporters began gathering outside BCU radio station premises as early as 7am when they heard that he would be in the city.

VIDEO: Police trucks filmed escorting @NUP_Ug leader, Robert Kyagalanyi aka @HEBobiwine out of Mbale City after he was blocked from appearing on Bugisu Cooperative Union (BCU) radio station on November 12, 2021.#MonitorUpdates

However, upon their arrival at the station, Bobi Wine and other party leaders were told by the radio’s programmes manager, Mr Richard Werishe, that they got directives from Mr Washaki and police not to host the former presidential contender.

“Mr Bobi Wine had booked for space on Friday but he was blocked by security officials. The RCC, Mr Washaki called my bosses, asking them not to host Bobi Wine. He had paid for one hour but before entering the studio, the police and RCC called us with orders not to host him,”Mr Werishe said.

Mr Kyagulanyi told journalists who had gathered outside BCU radio station that police deployed heavily in Mbale to disorganize them.

“We got to Mbale for a scheduled and booked radio programme today (November 12, 2021). We found the studio locked because the RCC and DPC ordered the management of the radio station not to host us and we are told the RDC has ordered the radio programme to be cancelled,” Mr Kygaulanyi said.

He said he had planned to be hosted on the programme from 11am to 12pm and thereafter meet his party mobilization committees in Bugisu Sub-region.

The station mangers said this was the second time the singer-turned politician was being blocked from accessing the station despite booking to be on the talk show.

Last year police and military blocked Mr Kyagulanyi from accessing BCU radio for a weekly talk show.

Mr Kyagulanyi is this evening expected to address the people of Lango Sub-region on a local radio station in Lira District and thereafter speak to the party regional mobilization team tomorrow (Saturday).

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP Spokesperson said there is no law that prevents someone from appearing on a radio station.

“We were meant to be on the radio programme in Mbale City but we have some people who think they are powerful. RCC should know his boundary. How can RCC ask us to first get permission from him before we go to a radio station,”Mr Ssenyonyi wondered.

After being blocked the NUP leaders travelled to Namatala where Mr Kyagulanyi launched the party offices amidst heavy security deployment outside.

Mr Kyagulanyi and the other NUP leaders were later escorted out of Mbale City by security operatives who also fired teargas to disperse their supporters.

The Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, when contacted on the matter dismissed allegations of police blocking Mr Kyagulanyi and his group.

“No security personnel blocked Mr Bobi Wine from accessing the radio station. It's not true,”Mr Taitika said.

Mr Washaki also denied claims of directing the station managers against hosting the NUP leaders from accessing the radio station.

“I did not stop anybody from accessing the radio station. I’m not the director of the BCU radio station nor am I the marketing officer of the radio station,”Mr Washaki said.

Mr Washaki insisted the NUP president cancelled his radio programme on his own.

“They just did not want to tell the people that they had cancelled the programme because they don’t have support in Mbale,”he said.

VIDEO: Supporters of @NUP_Ug leader, Robert Kyagulanyi aka @HEBobiwine filmed on November 12, 2021 welcoming him to Mbale City where he opened the regional party offices

