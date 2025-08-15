Bobi Wine bodyguards' bail application ruling set for August 22

Masaka High Court has set August 22 to deliver a ruling on bail applications of four incarcerated civilian bodyguards of National Unity Platform (NUP) party president Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine.

The quartet, including Achilleo Kivumbi, Gaddafi Mugumya, Grace Wakabi Smart, and Edward Ssebuufu alias Eddie Mutwe, are facing charges of aggravated robbery, robbery, and malicious damage to property.

Court, presided over by Masaka High Court Judge, Fatumah Nanziri, on Thursday adjourned the matter after prosecution, led by the Masaka Resident Director of Public Prosecution Brian Kalinaki, told court that the state wanted time to verify the sureties the defence lawyers had presented to court for the accused persons.

Bobi Wine's bodyguards, R-L; Grace Wakabi Smart, Mugumya Gaddafi and Achilleo Kivumbi in the dock at Masaka Magistrates Court on March 13, 2025. Photo | Malik Fahad Jjingo

Court heard that some of the sureties presented to court for almost all the four accused persons had issues with their National Identity Cards and introduction letters from their places of abode, which made court adjourn the matter to allow the prosecution to verify whether the sureties presented to court are substantial.

Mr Kalinaki told court that the sureties presented lacked original National Identity Cards and LC 1 introduction letters, and it was hard to determine if they were residents of the said areas.

The defence lawyers, however, led by Samuel Muyizzi, told court that they were to present to court introduction letters and National Identity Cards of the sureties and accused persons before the ruling date, asking court not to base its decision on the assumptions by the state that the presented sureties may not be substantial to deny the accused persons their cardinal rights of getting bail.

"We think the sureties we have presented are substantial; the few subsidiary issues like introduction letters from village chairpersons and IDs which we have been allowed to submit later are not cardinal fundamental requirements for granting them bail," he said. "We believe if justice is to prevail, they will be granted bail. We pray court to look at them not as NUP members but as any other Ugandan."

Justice Nanziri, however, said the defense lawyers seemed unready for the bail application hearing despite having had all the time since the hearing was prepared to have the required documents ready. She, however, adjourned the matter to August 22 when the court is expected to give its ruling on the matter. The accused persons were further remanded at Masaka Main Prison until then.

Ms Shamim Malende, Kampala District Woman MP and one of the lawyers of the accused, advised people who intend to stand as sureties to always carry their proper identification documents to save courts time and make the process of bail application easier.

She, however, raised concern over the prosecution's prayers to have the case fixed for hearing yet they are aware that the court is operating a very tight schedule, which has made it hard even to have a bail application fixed for hearing.

Prosecution alleges that on May 18, 2024, the quartet robbed a green sweater, mobile phone (Camon12) valued at Shs730,000 from a Masaka-based female journalist, Margret Kayondo of Radio Simba. The accused persons are said to have used deadly weapons, such as sharp knives and sticks during the robbery.

Records before court also indicate that immediately after the robbery, the same people assaulted Zainab Namusaazi of Next Media Group, and in the scuffle, the latter's video camera worth Shs1.5m was reportedly smashed.

The incident reportedly occurred at Manja Village in Kisekka Sub County in Lwengo District, where journalists had gone to cover the burial of UK-based businessman Pascal Ssekasamba, who died of heart-related complications last year.

Court records also show that the same group allegedly stole Shs200,000 from Rogers Mulungi and John Mukalaazi, both local residents in Lwengo, in addition to assaulting Drake Lubega and Haruna Ssekitto, whose mobile phones were also stolen at the same function.

The accused were recently committed to High Court for trial but have never gotten a chance to have their case fixed given the scarcity of judges at Masaka High, which recently pushed lawyers operating in the region to stage a sit-down strike.



