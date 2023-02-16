Bobi Wine breaks silence on MPs Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana release

The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has finally spoken out following the release of the two MPs; Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) from Prison.

The duo who had been in prison since September 2021 were on February 13, 2023 released on bail by the High Court in Masaka District.

The MPs, who are accused of being behind the spate of machete killings of at least 26 people in Greater Masaka in mid-2021, granted a cash bail of Shs20m each.

Following their release, several Ugandans, including fellow Members of Parliament and other politicians expressed their opinions in public.

However, Mr Kyagulanyi had not said anything until this afternoon (February 16, 2023) when he broke silence, saying he's yet to meet or speak to the two NUP members.

"I am very happy that after such a long period of detention without trial, the two leaders are out of Kigo Prison on bail. I am very grateful to all leaders, lawyers and comrades who for the past one and a half years, have visited them in prison, attended court sessions, spoken out against their illegal detention, supported their families, prayed for them," Bobi Wine said.

He distanced himself from reports that have been circulating in the media that the duo's release followed negotiations between the ruling government and the Opposition, contending that if anybody from his party was involved, then they did it without his knowledge and endorsement.

"Let me be categorical that I do not know about any such negotiations, and if anyone took part in any negotiations to secure court bail for detainees, they did so without my knowledge or endorsement," the former presidential candidate added.





Read Bobi Wine's full statement below;

Greetings fellow Ugandans,

I have seen some people asking for my comment on the release of our comrades, Hon. Allan Ssewanyana and Hon. Muhammad Ssegirinya.

1. I am very happy that after such a long period of detention without trial, the two leaders are out of Kigo Prison on bail. I am very grateful to all leaders, lawyers and comrades who for the past one and a half years, have visited them in prison, attended court sessions, spoken out against their illegal detention, supported their families, prayed for them, etc.

Kawempe North MP Muhammed Ssegirinya and his Makindye West counterpart, Allan Ssewanya arrive at court ahead of hearing of their murder case recently. The two MPs were on February 13, 2023 granted bail after spending more than a year on remand. PHOTO/ FILE

2. We have not yet spoken about this comprehensively because we have not yet had the opportunity to see or speak with the two MPs. Ordinarily, when our comrades are freed from illegal detention, we speak with them and that enables us to understand better the circumstances of their abduction or arrest, what happened to them in detention, the circumstances of their release, as well as the general state of their health. For now, their families have told us that they are still undergoing treatment. We shall be in position to speak out better after interacting with them.

3. I have noted the insinuations that the two MPs were released after negotiations with Gen. Museveni and that they made some compromises and undertakings.

LET ME BE CATEGORICAL that I do not know about any such negotiations, and if anyone took part in any negotiations to secure COURT BAIL for detainees, they did so without my knowledge or endorsement.

Our position remains that we must not beg Gen. Museveni and his criminal regime to grant us our GOD GIVEN rights. The suggestion that one needs to negotiate with Museveni to get bail, which should be entirely a court process, is not only shameful but ridiculous. Unfortunately, that is what our country has been reduced to! Impunity, lawlessness and disregard for institutions normalised.

Secondly, negotiations involve give and take considerations. We have nothing to give to Museveni in exchange for our rights. The biggest thing Museveni would need in exchange is to stop fighting his regime of blood and shame and we are not about to stop doing that.

We hope that in the coming days, we shall be able to interact with the two MPs and guide the nation on the way forward.