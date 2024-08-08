Bobi Wine conferred with law degree after 7 years as Cavendish University graduates over 700

Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine completed his Bachelor of Laws journey after seven years, graduating among 706 others in Cavendish University Uganda’s quite exotic indoor Thursday ceremony.

“This is nothing compared to what I’m supposed to learn. I can only keep learning,” he told journalists immediately after he was conferred amid wild ululations.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who is the Cavendish University Uganda (CUU) chancellor, told the congregation that Thursday's graduands had "emerged as leaders and innovators ready to make a difference in the world after exceeding high CUU standards.”

Before physically joining the convocation, the 2021 presidential contender early Thursday alleged that undisclosed “detractors and government attempted to stop his graduation” through the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE).”

But information minister and chief guest at Thursday’s graduation Dr Chris Baryomunsi said: “I take the opportunity to congratulate him. Maybe after his LDC, we shall consider him in the Attorney General’s office.”

Information minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi is seen delivering his remarks on a giant screen as parents and guests attend the 13th graduation of Cavendish University Uganda at the Speke Resort Convention Centre, Munyonyo on August 8, 2024. PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE

Commencement speaker at the occasion, Justice Monica Kalyegira Mugenyi challenged the class of 2024, including Bobi Wine, on the "essence of transformational leadership."

“The civic space is in dire need of men and women that will purpose not to take from their countries but to give back to them; not to misdirect their gullible communities but to conscientiously guide them; not to rob or impoverish the people in whose name they serve but to provide them with inspirational leadership, not to be drawn to myopia but to build upon our forefathers probity,” she explained.

Despite featuring amongst Thursday’s 41 law graduates of 2024, Bobi Wine admitted he should have graduated with the class of 2023.

“…because I had missed a few lectures in one of the course units, I wasn’t allowed to graduate [in 2023] but instead subjected to another semester of re-attendance for that course unit,” he said.

Graduates attend the 13th graduation of Cavendish University Uganda at the Speke Resort Convention Centre, Munyonyo on August 8, 2024. PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE

Prior to Thursday’s conferring, which Bobi Wine attended with his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi and family, the popstar turned politician was a Makerere University degree holder in Music, Dance, and Drama.

“To those who always mocked my academic qualifications, you pushed me to pursue this course (Law). Thank you and I hope you will now get something better to talk about,” he wrote on social media.

Bobi Wine acknowledged that he switched from International University of East Africa (IUEA) to Cavendish University at the guidance of NUP secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya, who first lectured him at the IUEA constitutional law centre in 2016.

“It was your idea to transfer from IUEA, which at the time was not yet fully accredited to teach law, to Cavendish University, which was already accredited, to avoid future problems about technicalities,” Bobi Wine recounted.

Graduates attend the 13th graduation of Cavendish University Uganda at the Speke Resort Convention Centre, Munyonyo on August 8, 2024. Over 700 graduated with certificates, degrees and masters in different academic disciplines. PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE

Still on Thursday, Cavendish University Vice Chancellor Dr Olive Sabiiti announced that the institution will roll out three new innovation-led academic programs to address global tech driven market demands effective the August 2024 intake.

“These programs include the Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Diploma in data science and analytics and an Advanced Diploma in Health Leadership and Management. These programs are testament to our commitment in staying relevant,” she observed.

Kenyan-born CUU council chairman Prof Olubayi Olubayi encouraged graduates to maximize their learning to positively impact society.

“Don’t wait for something called a job. It is your responsibility to build the continent using your education because knowledge is our most important business,” he emphasized, while Baryomunsi later denounced corruption in his address.

“Let’s embrace the virtues of being ethical and patient. Don’t rush into worldly materialism so that we can have a corrupt free continent of young people,” Baryomunsi told a gathering of over 1,000 people including foreign dignitaries, diplomats and government officials at the magnificent Speke Resort Convention Centre, Munyonyo.

Graduates attend the 13th graduation of Cavendish University Uganda at the Speke Resort Convention Centre, Munyonyo on August 8, 2024. PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE

A Cavendish University Staff Savings and Credit Cooperative Organization (SACCO) registered in August 2022 was also officially launched, boasting of more than 70 members with savings exceeding Shs110 million- amid a loan issuance of Shs167million to members.

“This SACCO will serve the purpose of transforming our staff even in their retirement. May it serve as a model of prosperity to its members,” youth minister Balaam Barugahara observed.

About Cavendish University

Cavendish University is privately owned by the Africa Education Holdings (AEH) with Peter Kagunye its Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Formerly Maarifa Education, AEH was founded in 2014 “to provide high quality, accessible and market-relevant higher education through investment in private universities across Africa.”

Guests are seen during the 13th graduation of Cavendish University Uganda at the Speke Resort Convention Centre, Munyonyo on August 8, 2024. PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE