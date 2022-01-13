Bobi Wine dares police, army on red beret

NUP President, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine addressing a press conference in Kamwokya on January 12, 2022. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • In October last year, police and army raided the NUP offices in Kamwokya and confiscated different paraphernalia including the red berets, saying they were being used outside the law. 
  • Last week, a video of journalist Andrew Mwenda wearing an army uniform sitting in a fighter plane, went viral on social media raising public outburst.

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has ordered his supporters to wear the red beret, resurrecting the battle between the army and his camp on the dress code nearly a year later.

