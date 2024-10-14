Bobi Wine endorses NUP candidate ahead of Kyambogo guild polls 

National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine has endorsed the party candidate Humphrey Mugalya for the Kyambogo University guild presidential election expected to happen on October 17.

The endorsement which has boosted campaign momentum at the Banda-based University was confirmed by the party Secretary General, David Lewis Rubongoya on Monday.

“Humphrey Mugalya is our candidate. He is the one who emerged victorious during our party primaries so all the endorsements are true,” Mr Rubongoya said in a telephone interview.

Mugalya who defeated his colleague Benjamin Akiso during the September 5 NUP Kyambogo primaries will on Thursday face off with eight other candidates for the highest students office of the university.

Other candidates, according to the 2024/25 Kyambogo Guild Presidency list released by the institution’s chairperson of Electoral Commission, Axam Ssembatya are; Thomas Rwantozi of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and Timothy Mwesigwa Ntale of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC).

However, Akiso is among the six candidates who have joined the race on an independent ticket. Others are Tonney Bwete, Joshua Caleb Wamara, Winnie Mulumba, Edward Agaba and Isaac Suubi.

Students who spoke to this publication described Kyagulanyi's endorsement as a game changer for the NUP candidate because of the nature of the current student politics.

“Last week, the two NUP camps fought because there is high tension but the situation has since calmed down after we extended the polls to Thursday this week from last week when they were expected to vote,” said the university spokesperson, Mr Reuben Twinomujuni.

At least 33,000 students are expected to cast their ballot to elect their guild president and council.

“As the University management we are ready to ensure that the entire process goes on well without chaos. We shall ensure that students choose candidates of their own preference peacefully,” he said.

The biggest competition is between Mugalya and Akiso. Mugalya defeated Akiso during the party primaries at the party headquarters after polling 259 votes against the latter's six votes, to win the flag.

All the presidential candidates on October 1 unveiled their manifestos during the debate session where they promised to work on the grievances affecting the students, including the rule of law, general renovation of the University’s dilapidated structures and fees increment.