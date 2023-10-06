Bobi Wine: Goons, soldiers grabbed me at Entebbe Airport

“I want to first sympathise with the journalists that were beaten so badly today and we hope that in the new Uganda, never again shall journalists be assaulted and humiliated while they are doing their job.

I want to thank the people of Uganda who conceived the idea of bringing me back home. It is amazing because it was not an idea from myself or from the leadership but it was an idea that was generated on social media. When I saw it I communicated with fellow leaders and we were all asking ourselves, but because we are ‘people power’ we embraced it and we finally announced the day I meant to return.

I want to thank you very much all over the country. I have been seeing people driving to Entebbe to receive me and those that stood on the roadsides to receive me. I thank you very much.

Today at 10 am, I landed at Entebbe International Airport aboard RwandAir. But as soon as I landed, goons grabbed me and dragged me, twisted my hands and bundled me into a waiting private car. They drove me to the Old Airport and then put me in a military car with many soldiers inside. More than 15 people were parked in that car.

It was very humiliating, very uncomfortable but I am glad I reached here. Along the way, we passed very many people wondering whether I was the one in that car, but still some of them sensed that I was the one in that car and they were waving to me, although they were not able to see me because the car [windows] were tinted.

On the road toll, I saw journalists beaten and I saw our camera man, Motiv Kasaga, beaten so badly. We condemn that and we know that in the new Uganda that shall never happen again.

Reaching home, my security guard was immediately grabbed by the goons that brought me together with the police and the military. He was beaten so badly and undressed, and they squeezed his private parts.