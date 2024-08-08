Bobi Wine graduates from law school

"In August 2016, after much procrastination, I attended my first lecture in Law School at the International University of East Africa. Seven years later, I have graduated with a Bachelor of Laws Degree from Cavendish University," wrote Bobi Wine in a lengthy X (formerly Twitter) post this morning, sharing the anticipated news of his graduation.

The musician-turned-politician, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has long been recognised for his degree in Music, Dance, and Drama (MDD) from Makerere University.

Now, he adds a law degree to his academic credentials. According to Bobi Wine, he first discussed the idea of attending law school 20 years ago with fellow artiste and lawyer Sylvester Kyagulanyi while they were both in the MDD department at Makerere University.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party president expressed gratitude to several individuals who supported and encouraged him throughout his journey, including friends, lecturers, his beloved wife, Barbra Itungo Kyagulanyi, and the NUP secretary general, David Lewis Rubongoya, who was his lecturer when he began studying law in 2016.

Bobi Wine says that Rubongoya advised him to transfer from the International University of East Africa, which was not fully accredited to teach law at the time, to Cavendish University, which was.

He revealed that he was supposed to graduate last year after completing all requirements for the degree but was unable to due to missing a few lectures in one of the course units.

"I wasn’t allowed to graduate but instead subjected to another semester of re-attendance for that course unit. I took the new challenge with grace and ended up waiting for another full year to graduate. Many of my classmates graduated last year and the years before," he disclosed.

Bobi Wine also addressed the petition submitted by some individuals challenging his graduation upon learning he was set to graduate from law school. He revealed that this prompted officials from the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) to investigate his academic records at the university, including his application form, admission documents, class attendance records, written exams, coursework, and tuition payment records.