Bobi Wine hails Zaake on protest in Parliament

The president of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has applauded Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake for boldly speaking out on the current abductions of opposition supporters on the floor of Parliament.

Bobi Wine said what MP Zaake did is exactly what he was voted to do.

“I want to salute Hon Francis Zaake and tell him that as an individual, I am very proud of him. NUP is very proud of you and Ugandans that were abducted are very proud of you. Thank you for not conforming to the nonsense of Parliament; thank you for not shutting up; thank you for doing exactly what you were elected to do,” he said during a press briefing yesterday at the party headquarters in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb.

He added: “To you all leaders, you are elected to represent your people, this nonsense of talking about policy, there is no policy in Uganda; the first policy is to maintain the freedom of our people and the first policy is to see that Ugandans are human beings, we have been reduced to just demanding to live, in Uganda, we have no right to live.”

On Tuesday, Mr Zaake made a submission on the floor of Parliament over a procedural matter on the current wave of abductions of Opposition supporters.

