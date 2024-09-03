Bobi Wine injured in scuffle with police

Uganda's opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has been rushed to Nsambya Hospital after he was injured during clashes with security officers in metro Kampala.

Television footage showed a bleeding Bobi Wine wheeled into the hospital with an injury on his left lower leg, following a Tuesday evening scuffle in Bulindo Town, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that violent confrontation erupted as police sought to disperse growing crowds as the former presidential candidate returned from the municipality, where he had attended a private function at the invitation of his opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party lawyer George Musisi.

"After the celebration, Bobi Wine embarked on a procession up to Bulindo Town. Police advised against it. Despite their guidance, he insisted on proceeding and closing the road, leading to police intervention to prevent the procession," police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said.

Earlier, NUP suggested that security forces "made an attempt on the life Bobi Wine."

"Police and military surrounded our vehicles and started firing live bullets, teargas canisters and other projectiles. In the process, our president Bobi Wine, who was clearly targeted, was shot in the leg. He is currently being attended to by a team of medical doctors," reads a post on his X account.

But Rusoke says on-site police officers "claim Bobi Wine stumbled while getting into his vehicle, causing the injury, whereas Bobi Wine and his team assert that he was shot."