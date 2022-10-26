Bobi Wine invitation divides  Fort Portal NRM leaders

The invitation of the National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, by some NRM councillors to fundraise for medical treatment of their two colleagues has left the ruling party in Fort Portal City divided.

According to an October 19 letter by Fort Portal Central Division NRM chief whip Kenneth Kaliba, the councillors want Mr Kyagulanyi to stage a charity concert in Fort Portal City to raise Shs256 million for the treatment of councillors Kenneth Mugabe (Kagote Ward) and Bernard Ategeka (Kijanju Ward).

However, the NRM leadership in the area has since distanced itself from the letter. The Fort Portal City acting NRM chairperson, Mr Isagara Nyakana, clarified that Mr Kaliba invited Bobi Wine as an individual and never acted on behalf of the NRM party.

“Mr Kaliba wrote on his behalf and did not represent any of us,” he said.

“The public is, therefore, notified to treat the letter with the contempt it deserves. It should be noted that all party concerns and grievances are brought to the attention of the NRM party secretariat and not before opposition party presidents,” the disclaimer letter reads.

Last resort

However, Mr Kaliba’s invitation letter observes; “We have tried all avenues to reach the NRM secretariat seeking help in vain yet the condition of our patients continues to deteriorate.”

“If our NRM party has failed to help our colleagues, let someone else help us,” Mr Kaliba said.

Mr Mugabe has been battling kidney complications since 2013 and needs Shs200 million for a kidney transplant in India where he was referred by Nakasero hospital in Kampala. On the other hand, Mr Ategeka is seeking Shs65 million for a hip replacement at Kumi Orthopaedic Hospital.

By Saturday, Mr Mugabe was still admitted to Kiruddu hospital in Kampala.

The councillors’ decision to petition former presidential contender Bobi Wine came after Kabarole District NRM chairperson John Kusemererwa on October 12 wrote to the NRM Secretariat seeking medical assistance for Mr Mugabe.

Mr Kusemererwa accused the party councillors of harbouring a hidden political agenda in inviting Bobi Wine.

“Why can’t they invite Bebe Cool or [Jose] Chameleon? It’s like they have their hidden agenda. Why Bobi Wine, if it was to be done in good faith? I wrote to NRM on October 12 and I was waiting for the answer. The money needed is not small,” he said when contacted on Friday.

Museveni letter

Also in July, the Fort Portal Central Division mayor, Mr Richard Muhumuza wrote to President Museveni, seeking financial assistance. But this publication could not verify if the ailing councillors met the President.