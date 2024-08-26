Bobi Wine lauds Kayunga NRM chairperson

The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) President, Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, praised Mr Moses Karangwa, the Kayunga District NRM chairperson, describing him as “a good man.”

During his role as chief mourner at James Ssebuliba's burial in Bukamba village, Nazigo Sub-county, Kayunga district, on Sunday, Mr Kyagulanyi shared a personal anecdote. He admitted to having initially harbored a negative impression of Mr Karangwa, but was delighted to find that his preconceptions were misplaced after meeting him.

“I had never met him [Karangwa] before, and I thought he was a very bad man who didn’t even smile. But after meeting him, I realized he is not the bad person I had imagined,” Mr Kyagulanyi said, drawing applause from the hundreds of mourners present.

Mr Karangwa, who arrived later during the ceremony, greeted Mr Kyagulanyi with a handshake as amused mourners looked on. Known for his strong support of the NRM, Mr Karangwa was among the attendees when Mr Kyagulanyi made his complimentary remarks.

The late Ssebuliba, 81, was the father of Mr Patrick Nsanja, the Ntenjeru South MP. Several prominent figures, including NUP MPs Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, and Fred Nyanzi, NUP's Head of Mobilization, as well as local leaders, attended the burial.

Responding to Mr Kyagulanyi’s remarks, Mr. Karangwa revealed that the two had previously crossed paths in 2014 when Mr. Kyagulanyi hired him to perform at the launch of his Sauti FM radio station in Kayunga town.

“I was surprised when he [Kyagulanyi] said he didn’t know me. But it’s good he has acknowledged me,” Mr Karangwa said with a smile.

During his speech, Mr Kyagulanyi also reflected on how his political activism has garnered him many enemies, comparing his journey to that of Jesus Christ, who was crucified for spreading the gospel.

“When I was just a musician with dreadlocks, I had few enemies and could easily mingle with my fans. But now, because of my message of change, I have many enemies,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.

He urged residents to embrace the message of change, stressing that it was key to eliminating corruption, harassment, and the lack of drugs in health facilities.

The burial ceremony, however, turned into a political rally, with several NUP-aligned politicians, both incumbents and aspirants for the 2026 elections, vying for the attention of their party leader. Some NUP MPs perceived as disloyal to Mr Kyagulanyi were reportedly blocked by ‘security’ from shaking hands with or approaching him.

Rev Canon Ignatius Kabuuka, the archdeacon of Kangulumira Archdeaconry, urged Christians in his sermon to remember that God reigns over every situation, noting that everything has a beginning and an end.

Mr Kyagulanyi took the opportunity to criticize the NRM government for fostering corruption, which he said had led to poor service delivery and widespread poverty across the country.

“In a well-governed country, there are drugs in health facilities, and roads are in good condition. But today, the railway lines have been sold by scrap dealers,” he lamented.