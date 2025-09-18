Bobi Wine, Museveni to be nominated on same day

The president of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has said he will be nominated by Uganda's Electoral Commission on September 23, 2025, the same day President Museveni plans to formalise his candidature for the 2026 General Election as he seeks to stretch his rule beyond four decades.

After nomination, Mr Kyagulanyi will hold his two rallies in Katwe and Nateete, both on the outskirts of Kampala, while Mr Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, will address his nomination rally at Kololo ceremonial grounds in Kampala on the same day.

“I have chosen Tuesday, September 23, to be the day I am going for nominations, and thereafter we will hold a rally at Katwe and another in Nateete, because we won’t be breaking any law when we do,” the musician cum politician said.

Mr Museveni, Mr Kyagulanyi and all other presidential aspirants are expected to be nominated at Lweza, along Entebbe road, where the Electoral Commission, led by Justice Simon Byabakama is constructing their new head offices.







The last (2021) presidential nominations were marred with violence against the opposition, during which Bobi Wine and his team were grabbed by the security operatives and driven back to his home in Magere, where he was delivered in a tattered suit.

Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) was arrested outside their offices in Najjanankumbi and delivered to the nomination centre barefoot.

“We are aware that Museveni and his people will be holding their post-nomination rally at Kololo and hope the police will not act criminally and seek to interfere with our activities. This morning, we notified Uganda Police and the Electoral Commission about our intention to hold two public rallies immediately after the nomination,” Bobi Wine told journalists this afternoon.

This will be the second time the two political foes will face off after a hotly contested 2021 election, where President Museveni was declared the winner with 58 per cent while Mr Kyagulanyi came second with 35 per cent.

This is going to be President Museveni’s 7th uninterrupted campaign since the country’s first direct presidential elections in 1996.

The bush war hero, touted by his supporters as “a rare breed of African leaders” on account of the continued peace and stability in the country, is, however, vilified by Opposition challengers for clinging to power, citing widespread corruption, poverty, lack of true democracy, and poor service delivery.

Mr Museveni, 81, and his supporters, however, disagree with the Opposition and over the years have described critics as liars.









Speaking to this publication in June 2025, Ms Hadija Namyalo Uzeiye, who heads the Office of the National Chairman (ONC), talked of “feckless daydreamers,” she said, are working day and night to undermine NRM achievements.

Ms Namyalo, aka Chief Muzukulu, the woman behind Museveni’s 2026 campaign slogan: Omalako Jajja Tova Ku Main, derided Museveni’s opponents as “politically impotent” and gave context to Museveni’s sole candidature in which she likened the NRM party leader to a flawless champion who has mastered the art of fair play in a multiparty political dispensation.

“President Museveni is not going anywhere. He is our sole candidate in the 2026 general elections, and we are going to win fairly as we have always done. NRM is a mass political party, and even the Opposition knows this fact. Our achievements speak for themselves, and Ugandans trust Mzee’s leadership skills,” Ms Namyalo said.

“I sympathise with the Opposition and any person who thinks an NRM candidate can be defeated. Ours is a winning champion who not only possesses strong leadership qualities but also inspires and motivates citizens to perform at their best, contributing to the country’s overall development.’’



Bobi Wine sole candidature

As CEC members met at the party headquarters in Kampala to endorse Mr Museveni as their flag bearer in June, NUP leaders were also declaring Mr Kyagulanyi unopposed. Amidst ululations from supporters waving party umbrellas and thrilled NUP leaders, Ms Harriet Chemutai, the NUP Elections Management Committee chairperson, announced: “Its 5pm and I can confirm that Mr Kyagulanyi is our only candidate for the coming presidential elections. We shall submit his name to the CEC for further scrutiny because we are not the ones that decide.”

Asked how the decision for the party presidential flagbearer had been arrived, the NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya explained that by Article 6.3 (f) (ii) of the Party Constitution, on June 18, 2025, the party advertised the post of the presidential flag bearer in newspapers and all their platforms calling for eligible candidate to submit written applications by June 25, but they only received two applicants. He said Mr Kyagulanyi’s challenger, who he didn’t name, lacked qualifications.

Bobi Wine speech

Addressing his supporters, Mr Kyagulanyi promised to end Museveni’s 40-year rule in what he called a protest vote.

“We are ready and good to go, to end the 40-year rule of Mr Museveni and the suffering of Ugandans,” Mr Kyagulanyi said as he reminded NUP members of what he called illegal arrest and detention of his comrades, including Yasin Ssekitoleko alias Machete; Edward Ssebuufu, alias Eddie Mutwe; John Bosco Kibalama, among others.

He added: “I am ready to carry the NUP flag and my promise to you members of NUP, I will not let you down, I promise to bring victory, I am not granting the announcement but I trust the collective efforts of all Ugandans can bring victory.” More presidential hopefuls are expected to join the race when the National Electoral Commission opens the window for nomination in October.

Several NUP officials and supporters have been detained by security operatives as the State continues to crack down on opposition activities ahead of the 2026 General Election.