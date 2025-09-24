Bobi Wine nominated to run for president

The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flagbearer, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, has been nominated as the sixth presidential candidate for the 2026 polls.

The musician turned politician arrived at the EC offices in Lweza, Entebbe Road at around 1:30 pm in the company of his wife, Barbra Itungo, NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya and the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, among other party leaders.

"I, Justice Simon Byabakama, being the returning officer for the Presidential nominations, declare Kyagulanyi Robert a duly nominated candidate for the 2026 elections, having fulfilled the requirements for nominations. You're now a candidate. Congratulations," the Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, declared.





PHOTOS: Scenes along the northern bypass as NUP presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi is en route to the Electoral Commission grounds in Lweza, Entebbe Road, for his nomination. #MonitorUpdates #UgandaDecides2026

📸: @kakumirizi2002 pic.twitter.com/xuXrBMXp5Z — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) September 24, 2025

Mr Kyagulanyi will again face off with President Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, and other candidates who include Gen Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Elton John Mabirizi of the Conservative Party (CP), Nathan Nandala Mafabi of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and Mr Robert Kasibante of the National Peasants Party (NPP), who were nominated earlier.





Heavy police deployment at Electoral Commission offices on 7th Street, Kampala, following supporters of some presidential aspirants storming the EC offices while waiting to receive nomination certificates.#MonitorUpdates #UgandaDecides2026

📷: @lbrahim_Kavuma pic.twitter.com/0WzvL9LKhg — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) September 24, 2025



This will be the second time Mr Kyagulanyi, 42, and Museveni face off after a hotly contested 2021 election, where President Museveni was declared the winner with 58 per cent while Mr Kyagulanyi came second with 35 per cent.

This is going to be President Museveni’s 7th uninterrupted campaign since the country’s first direct presidential elections in 1996.

The bush war hero, touted by his supporters as “a rare breed of African leaders” on account of the continued peace and stability in the country, is, however, vilified by Opposition challengers for clinging to power, citing widespread corruption, poverty, lack of true democracy, and poor service delivery.

Mr Museveni, 81, and his supporters, however, disagree with the Opposition and over the years have described critics as liars.





UPDATE: Police have arrested Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana along with some boda boda riders at Lweza Junction, near the Electoral Commission grounds. The reason for their arrest is not yet known.#MonitorUpdates #UgandaDecides2026

📹: @GeofreyMutumba2 pic.twitter.com/64GHW51xcC — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) September 24, 2025