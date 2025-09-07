Bobi Wine performs in London, urges supporters to keep hope alive

National Unity Platform (NUP) principal Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has called on Ugandans in the United Kingdom to remain steadfast in the struggle for political change in Uganda.

Speaking during a music performance in London on Saturday, the opposition leader urged his supporters never to lose hope until the country achieves true liberation.

"Never ever give up. Never ever sell out," Kyagulanyi declared to an enthusiastic audience at 194 Piccadilly in Central London. He emphasised the importance of persistence, even in the face of arrests, intimidation, and personal sacrifice. Kyagulanyi's message resonated deeply with the crowd, who sang along to his songs and chanted "people power."

The NUP leader paid tribute to his close associates and bodyguards, Eddie Mutwe and Archilleo Kivumbi, who remain incarcerated on robbery charges. "We refuse to give up, and we refuse to cry all the time. We will continue to celebrate along the way. We shall smile during the struggle, we shall dance, people will celebrate and marry during the struggle. We shall not give up."

Kyagulanyi stressed that Uganda's liberation struggle neither began with him nor will it end with him, pointing out that many before him had laid foundations for resistance. "There have been legends before us, and there will be legends after us." He emphasized the need for collective action and solidarity in the face of adversity.

The London performance combined music with political messaging, keeping exiled Ugandans connected to the ongoing political climate in their home country. Kyagulanyi performed his freestyle song "Nalumansi," blending artistic expression with calls for resilience. The audience was visibly moved by his words, and many were seen waving their hands in the air, chanting slogans, and singing along to his music.

In his remarks, Kyagulanyi appeared to criticize fellow opposition politician Mathias Mpuuga, currently leading the Democratic Front (DF), without mentioning him by name. "I saw him at Kibuli Mosque, I saw him at the Catholic church—really not looking nice. He wore stained suits, with diminished honor," Kyagulanyi said. This comment sparked a mixture of reactions from the audience, with some nodding in agreement and others looking puzzled.

Kyagulanyi's reference to Kalangala evoked memories of his dramatic arrest on December 20, 2020, during the 2021 presidential campaign. At the time, he and several members of his campaign team were detained while canvassing support on the islands. Many of his supporters remain in prison to this day, while others admitted to various offenses and received presidential pardons.

Despite the hardships, the opposition leader insisted that the struggle is not only about enduring suffering but also about celebrating milestones along the way. "We shall smile during the struggle," he said, urging his audience to keep hope alive. The London gathering attracted hundreds of Ugandans in the diaspora, many of whom joined in the chants of "people power" while singing along to Kyagulanyi's music.

As he concluded his performance, Kyagulanyi reiterated his call for unity and persistence. "We are not free yet. Don't give up," he said. "Our struggle continues until Uganda is truly liberated." The audience responded with thunderous applause, and many were seen wiping away tears. The event ended with a sense of renewed determination and purpose, as Kyagulanyi's message resonated deeply with the Ugandan diaspora in London.





Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;