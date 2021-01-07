Bobi Wine pledges to strengthen cooperatives in Bugisu

By Derrick Wandera More by this Author

National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has pledged to strengthen cooperatives in Bugisu Sub-region in a bid to revive coffee growing as he made his second coming to the area.

Bobi Wine, who campaigned in only one district yesterday, said many farmers have lost interest in growing the crop because of the fluctuating prices in the market and the loss of the quality of the products.

“I know coffee growing was always the people’s number one income earner in this region and the people of this district, to be specific, have been so much affected by the loss of popularity in the trade,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.

“When you make me president, I will make sure we revive the cooperatives to help bring farmers together and sensitise them on the good farming practices to ensure good productivity and command in price.”

The cooperatives, according to Bobi Wine, will help in enhancing effective extension, education and communication services, sustaining agricultural growth, strengthening food security and combating hunger and malnutrition in the area.

Bobi Wine returned to Bugisu Sub-region yesterday where he had been blocked in earlier days of campaigns. In November last year, the Kyadondo East MP was teargassed by police and forced out of the neighbouring districts of Sironko and Bulambuli.

Bobi Wine’s return to the sub-region was full of tension following incidents that have happened on his campaign trails before.

At around Ssezibwa River in Kayunga District, tensions rose higher as security operatives mounted a heavy roadblock ordering that no extra cars were supposed to escort Bobi Wine to his destinations.

Most of the cars that were in his convoy were either ordered to make a U-turn or be impounded.

In the process, a Counter Terrorism police commander, Mr Keke Bilal, also known as Blaze among his colleagues, ordered for one of the press cars on Bobi Wine’s trail to be impounded and taken to police.

The police officer claimed the windscreen of the car was too cracked to enable anyone to see through, especially the driver.

Mr Keke is the officer who handpicked and detained journalists in Kalangala last Wednesday, accusing them of giving live updates during the standoff with security.

He also accused some of the journalists of profiling some officers suspected of committing crimes in their line of duty, something he said has ruined their reputation.

At about 4.30pm, Bobi Wine arrived in Namisindwa District. His supporters sang some of his songs and gifted the legislator with different commodities, including chicken, a goat and money and a car.

Meanwhile, Mr Anthony Wameli, one of Bobi Wine’s lawyers, updated the supporters that they were working securing the freedom for some of the NUP members who are jailed in Masaka District.

Bobi Wine led his supporters who attended the rally in a short prayer for the arrested NUP campaign team members.