Bobi Wine rallies NUP diaspora on human rights

National Unity Platform (NUP) party leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has told the diaspora to continue fighting against the human rights violations in the country.

Bobi Wine was speaking at the NUP annual convention in California, US, where more than 1,500 members gathered to talk about the state of Uganda and how they can oust President Museveni.

“We have so many of our supporters rotting in prison over trumped-up charges while others have been killed. We need to remain together and fight the powers that be which have robbed us of our rights,” Bobi Wine said.

During last year’s election campaign on November 18 and 19, at least 54 people were killed by the army and police after sporadic protests erupted following the arrest of the NUP leader in Luuka District.

Hundreds of NUP supporters were arrested, killed or disappeared in the afftermath.

In April last year, the then Internal Affairs minister, Gen Jeje Odongo, said they had arrested 1,300 NUP supporters, but most of them had either since been released on court bail, or released without charge. But NUP insisted during a press conference that many are still incarcerated.

During the convention, Bobi Wine also asked the members to remain united.

“The people who rule over us are united in everything they do, including in evil. When they see us fighting, they are happy because that is where they want us to be. Let us remain united,” Bobi Wine said.

Mr Joel Ssemakula, the NUP treasurer in the diaspora, who led the organising team, said the convention was a success. “We continue to highlight the atrocities the regime in Uganda commits towards NUP supporters. We believe in human rights for all regardless of their political affiliations, we demonstrated against the blatant abuse of human rights by the police and military in Uganda under the President Museveni leadership,” Mr Ssemakula said.

“We know other parties have tried to do the same, but we are here to stand for people in Uganda and that is why our theme was ‘unmasking the dictator,” he added.