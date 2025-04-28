Bobi Wine’s bodyguard not in our custody- police

Police have denied detaining Mr Edward Ssebufu, alias Eddie Mutwe, the chief civilian bodyguard to Robert Kyagulanyi, the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) principal.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Mr Joel Ssenyonyi and Mr Kyagulanyi said Sunday evening that Mr Ssebufu was intercepted by people believed to be security operatives attached to the elite Special Forces Command (SFC) and pushed into a Toyota Hiace car, notoriously known as a drone, before he was whisked to an unknown location.

“Comrade Eddie Mutwe has just been violently abducted from Kiwango village in Mukono District by armed men in SFC uniform travelling in a Toyota van ("drone"),” Mr Kyagulanyi said in a post on his X platform.









Officers from JAT seen patrolling along Bombo Road near the NUP headquarters in Makerere, Kavule, to block a planned mobilisation youth meeting ahead of the forthcoming youth elections. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Police spokesperson Mr Kituuma Rusoke told journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala on Monday, April 28, that he was not briefed about Mr Ssebufu’s disappearance.

“I heard news circulating on social media about his abduction, but no police officer or any security personnel has officially briefed me. I am not in a position to give details regarding his arrest and/or abduction,” Mr Kituuma said.

Mr Ssebufu has been a key target in several security crackdowns on NUP activities, especially during elections and mobilisation campaigns.







The latest incident adds to growing concerns about the targeting of opposition figures and supporters as political mobilisation activities intensify ahead of the 2026 general elections, which many citizens fear will likely be marred by violence.



Enforced disappearances and violent arrest of opposition supporters have happened on multiple occasions before, during, and after the 2021 presidential elections. Many of the disappeared opposition supporters resurfaced during their arraignment in the General Court martial, while others were abandoned on the roads with torture marks.



Mr Kyagulanyi, who recently declared intentions to challenge President Museveni for the second time in the 2026 General Elections, has had his political mobilisation activities across the country blocked.

Police and the military cordon off the NUP party headquarters at Makerere Kavule on April 28, 2025. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI





Ssebufu’s arrest came hours before security operatives sealed off NUP headquarters “to maintain public order” after the opposition party leadership announced a planned launch of youth protest vote campaign.

“The Uganda Police Force has come across an announcement regarding the planned launch of the youth protest vote, scheduled for Monday, 28 April 2025, at the National Unity Platform Headquarters. UPF hereby notifies the organisers and all concerned parties that the proposed launch, along with any associated activities, will not be permitted. All individuals and groups are formally cautioned against participating in or facilitating any engagements related to this launch,” police said in a statement.



