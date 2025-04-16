Bobi Wine’s civilian bodyguards committed to High Court over robbery charges

Three civilian bodyguards of Uganda's opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, have been committed to the High Court for trial on charges of robbery, assault, and malicious damage to property.

Masaka Chief Magistrate Abudallah Kayiza on Wednesday formally read the charges to Achileo Kivumbi, Gaddafi Mugumya, and Grace Wakabi Smart before committing the case.

“You are hereby committed to the High Court for trial at the next convenient sitting,” he ruled.

The trio faces six counts, including aggravated robbery, simple robbery, and assault. State prosecutor Michael Wakosese told the court that investigations were complete and that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had sufficient evidence to proceed.

The charges stem from a May 18, 2024 incident in Manja Village, Kisekka Sub-county in Lwengo District, where journalists were covering the funeral of UK-based businessman Pascal Ssekasamba.

According to prosecution, the accused robbed Margret Kayondo, a journalist from Radio Simba, of a green sweater and Camon12 mobile phone, valued at Shs 730,000, while allegedly using sharp objects and sticks.

Civilian bodyguards to opposition NUP party leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine — Achileo Kivumbi, Gaddafi Mugumya and Grace Wakabi Smart, appear in the dock at Masaka Chief Magistrate’s Court on March 13, 2025. PHOTO | MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

They are also accused of assaulting Zainab Namusaazi, a correspondent with Next Media Group, and smashing her camera, worth Shs1.5 million.

Court documents indicate the scuffle broke out when Bobi Wine’s bodyguards allegedly tried to block media coverage of the funeral.

Additional allegations include the theft of Shs200, 000 from Rodgers Mulungi and John Mukalaazi, and the assault of Drake Lubega and Haruna Ssekitto, whose phones were also reported stolen.

Defense lawyer George Musisi said the team had applied for bail and was prepared to challenge the charges.

“We are happy that our clients have finally been committed to the High Court, and we are going to do our best to ensure they get justice,” he said.

He added: “We’ve always said these charges are politically motivated. It’s absurd that someone can be charged with robbery over a sweater and a phone.”

His colleague, Erias Nalukoola, added: “We’re waiting for the case to be fixed for plea taking. We’ll demand that prosecution disclose the evidence they intend to rely on.”

Outside court, heavy police and military deployment met a small group of NUP supporters, who were later dispersed with tear gas. Defense lawyer Sam Muyizzi criticised the deployment.

“Court is a public place. The excessive security presence only inconvenienced other court users,” he said.

The accused were among dozens arrested in February during a police and military raid on NUP headquarters in Makerere-Kavule. They were held incommunicado for weeks before appearing in court on March 26.