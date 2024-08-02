Bobi Wine says head of NUP security abducted

Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine Thursday night announced that one of his lead bodyguards had been “abducted by security officials with his whereabouts unknown.”

“Just learnt of the violent abduction this evening of comrade Achileo Kivumbi, the head of security at the National Unity Party (NUP) headquarters,” Bobi Wine said.

According to him, several heavily armed men, moving in a Noah (car) Reg. No. UAP 164P trailed Kivumbi and manhandled him as he approached his home in central Uganda.

He added that Kivumbi was beaten by the armed men before they dragged him into a waiting vehicle, swiftly driving away.

“We do not know what state he is in right now given what onlookers describe as an extremely violent abduction. The criminal regime continues to violate every human right…,” Ssentamu wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Asked for a comment, both Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango and his deputy Luke Owoyesigire said they were “unaware of the alleged incident.”

But Onyango offered to get back to this reporter after “crosschecking.”

The alleged abduction comes barely three months after the NUP security team was accused of assaulting three female journalists covering the burial of renowned UK-based businessman Pascal Ssekasamba,

The incident happened on May 18 at Manja Village, Kisekka Sub County in Lwengo District, involving journalists Gertrude Mutyaba (Nation Media Group), Zainab Namusaazi (Next Media Group) and Margaret Kayondo, a Masaka based Radio Simba reporter.

According to Namusaazi, her camera estimated to cost Shs3m was smashed, in a scuffle that started when Kyagulanyi arrived at the burial.

She narrated that Bobi Wine’s chief bodyguard, Eddy Mutwe, intervened and asked Kivumbi to stop the act.

However, Kivumbi reportedly didn’t heed the request and instead attempted to grab an NMG journalist’s camera. Mutyaba fought hard to save it from Kivumbi.

The trio opened a case against Kivumbi at Kiwangala Police Post as police started investigations into the matter.