Bobi Wine suspends Moses Bigirwa, four other NUP leaders

The Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has suspended five of the party leaders from Busoga Sub-region for alleged misconduct and violation of the party constitution.

The party's deputy secretary for mobilisation (eastern region) Mr Moses Bigirwa, acting head of patriotism and ideology Mr Andrew Muwanguzi, Coordinator Busoga Sub-region Mr Lulenzi Bamu, acting coordinator Youth, Busoga sub-region Mr Jamal Ayagalaki Mukuve and the acting district chairperson for Jinja city Mr Saulo Nsongambi have been suspended pending a probe into their alleged misconduct, according to NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya.

"Over the past months, there have been many squabbles, infights and divisions between some of our leaders from Busoga sub-region," Mr Rubongoya said in a Thursday afternoon statement, adding that the divisions have grossly damaged the image of their party and threatened cohesion among their members and supporters.

According to him, the divisions have been aggravated by several leaders through their media communications.

"This goes contrary to the obligation of members and leaders within the party, as stipulated by article 5.3 (b) of our Constitution which requires all members to conduct themselves in a manner that does not bring disrepute to the name of the party. The party has made several attempts to resolve these matters amicably, but to no avail," Mr Rubongoya added.

He said Mr Kyagulanyi has instituted a committee to investigate the suspended leaders and advise the party on the way forward.