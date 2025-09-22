Bobi Wine to be nominated on September 24

The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flagbearer in the 2026 General Election, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, is expected to be nominated on September 24, 2025, a day later than he had initially booked, party officials have said.

The party Secretary General, David Lewis Rubongoya, told journalists on Monday that the country's Electoral Commission, chaired by Justice Simon Byabakama, had issued NUP with a nomination clearance certificate after they submitted all the required signatures of supporters backing Mr Kyagulanyi's bid to eject President Museveni from State House.

"I'm happy to announce to NUP supporters that we have secured a certificate confirming that our presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu, has all the signatures....These partisan people feared. They did not our presidential candidate to be nominated on the same day as Gen Museveni," Mr Rubongoya, who is aspiring to become Kampala Central MP, said.

According to him, Mr Byabakama issued the leading opposition party a letter indicating that Mr Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, will be nominated on September 24, 2025, at 2pm.

Mr Kyagulanyi had earlier booked September 23 as his nomination day and had planned to address two rallies thereafter.

President Museveni, 81, also booked September 23 as his nomination day, which will be followed by a public rally at Kololo Independence Grounds as he seeks to extend his rule beyond four decades.

"You all know that we had planned to address two rallies on that day. The first rally was meant to begin at 12 pm, and another at 4:30 pm. We clearly view this (change of nomination date) as persecution borne out of fear because we wrote to the Electoral Commission requesting them to nominate our candidate tomorrow (September 23) at 10a, but these people have decided to push us to the following day at 2 pm. However, what I can assure you is that it will not stop us from going ahead with our plans," Mr Rubongoya said.

A copy of the EC September 22, 2025, letter seen by this reporter reads; "I make reference to your communication to the Inspector General of Police and copied to the Commission, dated 17th September, 2025, indicating your candidate's nomination date as 23rd September, 2025. This is to inform you that the National Unity Platform party aspiring candidate is scheduled to be nominated on 24th September, 2025 at 2.00 p.m. Please do take note of the scheduled timeline above and inform the party aspiring candidate accordingly".







