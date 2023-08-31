Bobi Wine Tour: Mbarara RCC says he was professionally handled

The Mbarara Resident City Commissioner, Rt Col James Mwesigye has said that security personnel deployed to man the National Unity Platform (NUP) party President Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobiwine tours in Mbarara city handled him professionally.

“The security situation of the City is ok. I want to appreciate my team of security. I also want to congratulate you. On Monday [August 28} you had a very big visitor, very confusing visitor, a visitor who came looking for something and we denied him everything because the aim was to go to Mbarara City where president Museveni comes from. We handled him professionally and he went in peace,” he said.

Mr Kyagulanyi began his nation wide tours to among other open party offices early this week. He was in Mbarara City on Monday.

Speaking to City leaders during the Council meeting at Mbarara City council hall on Tuesday, Rt Col Mwesigye said and his team had proper security on Monday.

He commended the leaders of the city for their conducts during Kyagulanyi’s function at Global High School grounds.

“I was somewhere watching. No councilor stepped there, no LC1 stepped there, no reasonable person stepped there and I had that even radios got sick, that when he was on air he was talking to himself. I think it was power or network, the man was talking to himself and security accompanied and escorted him very well to Fort Portal,” he said.