Bobi Wine unveils NUP leadership school 

The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party, has unveiled the first ever opposition leadership institute in Uganda, which will be used to teach various political and socio-economic disciplines to party members and all willing Ugandans.

The National Unity Platform School of Leadership, launched on Monday by the party president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine is situated at the former NUP headquarters, in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb.

Addressing the gathering at the grand opening of the institute, Mr Kyagulanyi noted that it aims to debunk the government's deliberate intentions to keep Ugandans in 'darkness' by abolishing political education in schools and higher institutions of learning.

"Our leadership school has opened its doors at a very critical moment in our history. You all know that political education used to be taught in our schools for so many years. It used to help out young learners to understand and appreciate Uganda's political history, but we all know that the regime scrapped off political education from the national curriculum, so, opening this school is our humble contribution towards bridging the gap and ensure that the citizens get the opportunity to learn and contribute to the political processes in the country," Mr Kyagulanyi said.

He added that, the Kamwokya-based institute is much anticipated to be the new breeding ground of the future generation leaders, who can withstand the temptations of the ruling regime.

"This is not just a school, it is a testament of hope and place where our present and future leaders will be prepared, shaped and refined. We want to equip our leaders with the knowledge and skills that will help them through the struggle for change and also empower them to transform Uganda into the country that we all desire after the fall of the dictator," he said

"We need leaders who will resist the temptations of power, temptations like corruption and self-entitlement. Therefore, the students at this school shall be taught to fight corruption, abuse of office and all malpractices that have characterized the politics of our country," the former presidential contender added.

According to the party Secretary General, Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, the disciplines to be taught at the institute, among others, include; NUP ideology, political and constitutional history of Uganda, strategic perspectives of building a new Uganda and Introduction to modern economics.

Others are, Introduction to human rights, Communication skills, Art of political communication as well as the Principles and practice of institutional leadership.