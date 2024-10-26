Bobi Wine urges youths to vie for leadership in 2026 elections

Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has urged all former guild presidents to contest in different positions in the 2026 general elections.

Kyagulanyi made the call during the NUP Youth League Convention at the Agricultural Showground in Jinja City on Friday.

“All guild presidents from various universities who stood on the NUP ticket should get ready to take up political positions because we didn’t train you to only be university leaders,” he said.

According to Kyagulanyi, the “youths are running out of time to oust President Museveni.”

“Mr Museveni assumed power when I was 4 years old. While many of you (here) were not yet born, I’m now 42-years-old. When I look at the youth, I feel annoyed because you can do what we failed to do. Today’s gathering has been possible because of our bravery,” he added.

Some of the renowned NUP-leaning former guild presidents in Ugandan universities include Judith Nalukwago, Margaret Nattabi and Shamim Nambassa, all of Makerere University. Others are Bruno Kamoga Bruno of Makerere University Business School (MUBS) and Arnold Walugembe (Ndejje University), among others.

NUP Youth Eastern Coordinator Maria Ledochowska Nattabi said: “Every youth has means to play a role in the redemption of our country and should stand up to the occasion in that capacity.”

Jinja West Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Timothy Lusala Batuwa, who belongs to the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, decried underdevelopment in he Busoga Sub-region.

“There are various projects across other regions in the country, including Ankole region’s Mbarara City having a milk project, Soroti with a fruit-processing plant, but Busoga has nothing,” he lamented.

His Mityana Municipality counterpart and NUP leader Francis Zaake, urged the youth to pursue whatever they want to be because the party president is an inspiration.

Uganda will hold general elections to decide a new president and new legislators between January-February 2026, according to the Electoral Commission.