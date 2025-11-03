Bobi Wine vows to end graft, restore accountability if elected in 2026

Opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, has pledged to make public accountability a central pillar of his government if elected in the 2026 January 15 General Election.

Speaking at campaign rallies in Gomba and Butambala districts on Monday, the National Unity Platform (NUP) party leader accused the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) of presiding over widespread corruption and eroding public trust.

“A service worth Shs1 million ends up costing billions of shillings, money that drains the public coffers. This mass corruption and lack of accountability will have to end when we get to power,” Kyagulanyi told supporters at Kibibi Main Mosque grounds in Butambala.

He said his campaign, built around the slogan “Protest Vote,” represents what he called a “do-or-die struggle” to remove President Museveni’s government, which has ruled for nearly four decades.

“We are in an election season where excess use of money as a tool to canvassing votes is the order of the day,” he said.

“We urge President Museveni to denounce and abandon the use of money in elections. We also demand that the ongoing abductions of our supporters in Gomba and Butambala districts by security operatives come to an end,” he added.

Reports emerged on Sunday that some NUP supporters in Gomba and Butambala were allegedly assaulted while preparing to welcome Kyagulanyi.

Witnesses claimed that men, believed to be security operatives, fired live bullets in the air and tore down campaign materials. Monitor could not independently verify the claims.

But on Monday, Kyagulanyi said his movement seeks to restore integrity in governance and end what he described as a “divide and rule” policy that has fueled inequality and disillusionment among Ugandans.

He is expected to continue his campaign trail in neighbouring Lyantonde and Ssembabule districts on Tuesday.

Kyagulanyi is among seven candidates officially nominated by the Electoral Commission to challenge President Museveni, who has ruled Uganda for nearly 40 years.

According to Electoral Commission statistics, Gomba District had 81,314 registered voters in 2021, while Butambala had 55,813. Gomba has two parliamentary constituencies—Gomba East and Gomba West—while Butambala has one.