Boda boda man arrested after wife’s body is recovered in pit

The police in Mukono District have arrested a boda boda cyclist who has been on the run after the remains of his wife were retrieved from an abandoned pit-latrine.

The cyclist, under custody, turned himself in over the weekend.

The police said the cyclist had earlier disappeared shortly after informing authorities about his wife who had gone missing on January 15.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango on Monday, January 22, yesterday said the cyclist ‘‘is a key suspect in the murder of a female adult identified as Jane Mahoro at Luwunga Village in Nama Sub-county, Mukono District on January 20.”

Mr Patrick Mugerwa, the Luwunga Village chairperson, said the body was retrieved from an abandoned pit latrine near the home of the suspect during a search after some children told their parents about a foul smell from the pit-latrine.

“We became suspicious because the boda boda cyclist had reported a case of his missing wife. The couple had always had misunderstandings and regular fights but the LC had never intervened because nobody including the wife ever reported about the domestic misunderstandings. But because the residents knew about the behaviour of the cyclist, the suspicion led to the discovery of the body,” he said.

When the suspect reported the case of his missing wife on January 16, he claimed the wife had abandoned the children aged 5 and 7 in the house and relocated to an unknown place, Mr Mugerwa said.

Ssalongo Kawooya, an immediate neighbour to the suspect at the weekend said the boda boda cyclist had failed to cooperate and always quarreled with almost everyone in the village. He had reportedly barred his wife and children from interacting with any of the residents.

“In case she was spotted talking to a neighbor, it sparked off a fight,” he said.

Mr Kawooya said the deceased identified as Maama Alama and a soft-spoken lady aged 30, was last seen on January 15.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesman, Mr Patrick Onyango, said the police are conducting investigations into the murder.