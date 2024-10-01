Boda boda passengers without helmets face arrest

The Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety has revealed that boda boda passengers, just like riders, will be arrested for not wearing helmets.

The revelation was made yesterday by the directorate's spokesperson, Mr Michael Kananura, during the weekly police press briefing in Kampala.

Mr Kananura explained that when road accidents occur, they affect both the rider and the passenger.

"We are making regulatory amendments and some of these are on the use of helmets where soon we are going to start enforcing the use of helmets among the riders and the passengers. So next week I will be coming here to update you on these new regulations as we are starting to enforce on them," Mr Kananura said.

He added: "So this will mean, even passengers with no helmets will face arrest because this initiative is for the safety of all motorcycle users."

According to the express penalty scheme, riding a motorcycle on a road without a helmet attracts a fine of Shs40,000. It is not clear if police will stick with this fine.

Passengers speak out

Ms Irene Namutebi, a boda boda passenger, welcomed the move by the traffic police.

"When accidents happen, riders sometimes survive because they are wearing helmets and passengers die because they are not wearing helmets, so this is a good initiative to save lives of both riders and passengers," Ms Namutebi said.

Mr Isaac Okello, another motorcycle user, said the move cannot work if traffic police do not enforce it with the help of the riders.