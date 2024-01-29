Boda boda rider arrested over Shs2.2b robbery from ambassador's home

A boda boda rider, who is alleged to have taken part in the Shs2.2b robbed from Ambassador Barbara Nekesa’s home, has been arrested in Masaka City where he has been living large.

He was identified as Ivan Lukungu, alias Pallaso, 26. He is the 13th suspect to be arrested in connection with the robbery of the said money and other properties belonging to Amb Nekesa and her husband, Hajj Sulaiman Lumolo Mafabi, at Bukasa Parish in Makindye Division, Kampala City last month.

Lukungu, whom Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesman, said last week that he was on the run, was arrested by officers from the Crime Intelligence Directorate led by Mr Ismael Ssennono in Masaka City.

Pallaso is alleged to have run away with unknown amount of money after the robbery, which was planned by police officers guarding Amb Nekesa’s home.

The 12 of his alleged accomplices in the crime were arrested earlier and have since been produced in court and remanded.

In Masaka City, Lukungu had allegedly spent the stolen cash on buying a house on Bukakata Road, a Toyota Harrier and established a restaurant.

He also married a woman, whom he established an electronic shop for in Masaka City.

He reportedly used some of the money to buy a plot of land within the same area. The police have since seized all the property he bought using the alleged stolen money.

Mr Enanga said police constable (PC) Michael Wango, a guard at the victim’s residence, and two other police officers, Sergeant Dominic Idro and PC Sharif Mugoya, hatched the robbery plan.

Other suspects were Edgar Arinda, alias Watson, and Rogers Niwagaba.

Mr Enanga said at around 4:47am on December 1, 2023, the plan was executed by the suspects including Pallaso, who replaced Niwagaba.

PC Wango is alleged to have disabled the alarm system and the electric fence before manipulating the CCTV cameras to enable his accomplices to enter the residence without being noticed.

His accomplices gained entrance into the residence and hit PC Wango on the head before robbing the guns in his possession. They broke into the main house and held Amb Nekesa, whom they threatened with death if she didn’t show them where the money was kept.

They picked the money, which was in five bags and other electronic devices before fleeing the scene. The suspects later shared the loot.

Police investigations led to the arrests of the police officers and their accomplice. The investigators traced the remaining suspect in Masaka City where he was hiding.

Pallaso told investigators that he was called by Arinda on the fateful day they had stolen money but there were no transport means to get them out of the hideout.

He further said he rode his motorcycle to the crime scene where he loaded one bag with a police officer he is yet to identify and rode to Kireka Police Barracks.

At the residence of the police officer in the barracks, he told investigators that he stealthily made off with the bag as their accomplice police officer was having a bath.

Days after the incident, he went to Ndeeba, a city suburb, where he bought two motorcycles before he went to Masaka City.

With huge sums of money, people in Masaka City started wondering where he got it. He is alleged to have told them that he had just returned from South Africa where he made good money, which he is using to settle down.

Detectives have since recorded statements from his new wife, those he bought properties from and relatives as he awaits to be produced in court.

