Boda census in Kampala flops

Kampala Capital City Authority’s (KCCA) plan to start counting boda bodas operating in the central business district flopped yesterday due to lack of equipment.

Mr Hakim Nsereko, a cyclist in Nakawa Division, who had turned up at Nakawa Community Hall, said by midday, the machines for the exercise were not available.

“The authorities told me to go back because they had not yet brought the computers for recording our information,” Mr Nsereko said.

Ms Juliet Babirye, the head teacher of Makerere Yellow Primary School, a designated centre for the exercise in Kawempe Division, said she was not informed about the exercise.

“I don’t know anything about it, however, there have been some politicians who came here to ask me about the exercise and since they didn’t see anything, they also asked me and I told them I don’t know anything about it, so they left,” Ms Babirye said.

When Monitor visited a centre at the Officer’s Mess in Makindye Division, it found no activity.

The deputy KCCA executive director, Mr David Luyimbazi, had earlier told journalists that the exercise is to enable the authority organise and regulate the boda boda operations and create public transport order.

Mr Luyimbazi said once the census is completed, the government will announce the gazetted stages from which cyclists will be assigned an operating stage in accordance with the Traffic and Road Safety Regulation for Motorcycles (2016).

“Finally, the riders at the gazette stages shall elect leadership at their stages whoshall then constitute an apex leadership body,” he said.