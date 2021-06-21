Boda cyclist dressed in police uniform arrested carrying passenger 

By Denis Edema More by this Author

Police in Jinja on Monday arrested a Boda Boda rider dressed in police uniform while reportedly ferrying passengers from Nansana, a Wakiso suburb, to Jinja District at Shs100,000.

The bizarre incident comes barely a week after President Museveni announced new measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, including barring Boda Bodas from carrying passengers.

Mr Maurice Niyonzima, the acting Jinja District Police Commander, said the cyclist failed to identify himself when security personnel manning the Jinja Bridge road block stopped him.

“Upon interrogation, he admitted that he was not a police officer and we immediately shifted our focus to where he acquired the (police) uniform,” Mr Niyonzima said.

Police identified the suspect as Wilbron Baleta, believed to be in his early 30s. He is currently detained at Jinja Central Police Station.

Mr Niyonzima, who did not divulge more details, said the suspect would be charged with impersonation, breaking into government stores and disobeying lawful orders of spreading infectious disease, according to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, Police and Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) are patrolling the streets of Jinja City to enforce and ensure that the Covid-19 guidelines are being adhered to.







